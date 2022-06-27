ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Feels Hopeful About Having A Successful Relationship After Failing At Monogamy: 'We’re Gonna Figure It Out'

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon has not been deterred by his past failed relationships. The television host, who has five different baby mamas , recently opened up about still trying to find the one despite his multiple unsuccessful ventures into monogamous unions.

mega

“I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships,” Cannon told radio host Shelley Wade of 94.7 "The Block" after she broached the topic of whether the proud papa would ever marry again.

NICK CANNON'S LATEST BABY MAMA BRE TIESI FLAUNTS GROWING BABY BUMP IN CROPPED BLOUSE

“But God ain’t done with me,” the Drumline actor — who was previously married to superstar Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 — hopefully noted. “We’re gonna figure it out.”

Cannon had quite the list of whirlwind romances over the years, including Christina Milian and Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. Following his marriage to the "Hero" singer, the former MTV host was linked to model Brittany Bell , with whom he shares son Golden , 5, and daughter Powerful Queen , 1, as well as DJ Abby De La Rosa —with whom he shares 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir .

Cannon also fathered son Zen with vocalist Alyssa Scott last June, but the little boy died of brain cancer at just 5 months old.

mega

“I’m liking the man that I’m growing into. And I feel like [I’d marry] someone who will understand me and can stand by me … where they’re weak, you’re strong," Cannon explained. “And if I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness , through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life.”

MARIAH CAREY 'SUPPORTIVE' OF EX-HUSBAND NICK CANNON PLANNING TO WELCOME 8TH CHILD WITH NEW BABY MAMA: SOURCE

As OK! reported , Cannon is currently expecting his first baby with Bre Tiesi and allegedly may have another one on the way with De La Rosa.

Despite people being so concerned about the Wild "N Out star's expanding family, Tiesi came out in defense of the father of her child for living his life the way he wants.

"I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing," she explained of the public criticism. "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?' For me, it doesn't actually genuinely affect me. I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

Comments / 20

Linwash
1d ago

He will never marry any of these women because he needs his alimony from Mariah to pay child support. He is just sad👎

Reply
5
