CHESTERTOWN | A Hudson Falls couple has been arrested and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy. On June 10, after a Hague woman reported she'd lost her wallet in the vicinity of Beach Road in the Village of Lake George on June 7, Chestertown-based State Police quickly launched an investigation. The woman said her wallet contained $300 cash and a credit card, as well as sensitive banking information. By June 10, several hundred dollars worth of fraudulent charges had already been made using the credit card and the financial information contained in the wallet, police said.

