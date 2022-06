Millions of college graduates are preparing to enter the job market in the coming months, but some may find their first entry-level salary doesn't pay as much as they'd like. According to ZipRecruiter's Job Market Outlook for Grads, the two most common industries grads go into right out of school are food and beverage (where restaurant workers make an average of $13 per hour) and retail (where salespeople make an average of $12 per hour).

