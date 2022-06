Paris, Tenn.–Kasey Muench of Paris received the 2022 Class Representative Award during the WestStar Leadership Program’s graduation ceremony June 21 at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt. Muench, the community relations director of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, was chosen by her fellow class members to be their voice at future WestStar events. She is pictured with University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. For more information about WestStar, contact Virginia Grimes, assistant director, at vgrimes@utm.edu or 731-881-7787.

PARIS, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO