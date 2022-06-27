ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Man dies in Clearwater home invasion

Beach Beacon
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER — A Clearwater man was killed Jan. 21 after he broke into a home in the 1600 block of Flagler Drive and attacked...

www.tbnweekly.com

Comments / 11

medicineislife
1d ago

I think it’s time the news and media to stop showing photos of the crime home along with stop with listing of where someone lives ! Can you mention roughly the area without telling all of the details ? Enough already with overly exposing of someone personal space !!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#William Wright#Violent Crime#Flagler Drive
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Ice, ice, baby

Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Fire heavily damages mobile home in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release. The city said fire crews were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the Boulevard II Mobile Home Park, located in the area of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and 1st Street.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy