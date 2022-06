Bloomington, Ind.–Mayor John Hamilton issued the following statement on Friday, regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Earlier today a radical conservative majority of the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, pushing women’s reproductive privacy and options to the states,” said Hamilton. The appalling chain of events about to unfold in Indiana sends a clear message to Hoosier women and those capable of pregnancy that they are not full and equal citizens in the eyes of Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly.”

