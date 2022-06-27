ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

Fire Hits Commercial Building In Camdenton

lakeexpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDENTON, Mo. — Fire damaged a commercial building in Camdenton early Sunday morning. According to the Mid County Fire Protection District (MCFPD), firefighters were dispatched to the fire on June 26, 2022, at 6:53 a.m. The building is located on Old South 5, where the auction company Lake Area Liquidators operates....

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeexpo.com

58 Barba Le Lane, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Check out these Incredible Views of Lake of the Ozarks. Ready to move in, just in time for summer! Completely remodeled three-story home at Lake of the Ozarks, located down Horseshoe Band. This property has lots of space with 2,524 finished square feet and 500 square feet attached garage: 4 bedrooms (two master suites), 3 full bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, and a lower-level multi-purpose room. Additional detached two-car garage/workshop (20 x 24), and concrete driveways offer plenty of parking. Situated on 0.5 acres this home has been completely remodeled with lots of upgrades including COREtec luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, onyx vanity tops, Delta fixtures, soft-close vanities and kitchen cabinets. Enjoy lots of outdoor living with approximately 1,000 square feet of deck space with Lake views of around the 10 mile marker, including external covered deck space. This would make a great investment property for a VRBO or rental. No restrictions!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lebanon Woman Killed In Rear-end Collision

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in LaClede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by 63-year-old Dennis A. Price of Lebanon, was slowing to make a turn from Highway 5, about six miles north of Lebanon, when a northbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Baylee K. Smith of Lebanon, struck the towed unit of the Silverado. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
LEBANON, MO
lakeexpo.com

402 Sunset Strip, Eldon, Missouri 65026

You will absolutely fall in love with this 3 bed, 2 bath home that has updates throughout. Boasting vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling fireplace facade with an electric insert and flat-screen TV hook-up. Enjoy the spacious living room, with new flooring throughout, wired with sensors for automatic lighting and so much more. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and includes updated stainless appliances. Love the outdoors? Spend time outside in the shade of the covered front porch and back patio. Has a fenced-in backyard that is perfect for pets. Set up your personal tour today!
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

79 Honeysuckle Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

All the benefits of a Lake Front Home and a Condo wrapped up into one package. This two story condo has zero steps from the parking lot in the front door and only 8 steps from the porch to the lake front and dock. The main level has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, and the lower level has the kitchen, living space, utility room and a full size bathroom. Newly updated features included, Luxury Vinyl Plank floor (waterproof), updated bathrooms with walk in shower on lower level, completely rebuilt deck with composite board decking. The condo comes fully furnished, nothing to do but show up with your suitcase. The dock set up is truly amazing. Only 4 slips, this condo comes with one 12x30 slip. Everyone gets access to the top level dock roof top patio. The views are truly amazing. There are only 4 condos in this complex with 3 owners. Assessment fee's are the lowest you will ever find and take care of it all. Lots of parking for cars & boat trailers. This is a once in a lifetime!
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Camdenton, MO
Accidents
Camdenton, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Camdenton, MO
lakeexpo.com

1198 Kays Point Road, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

It is difficult to choose the best feature of this wonderful Four Seasons lakefront home. It may be the fabulous view that reflects sunset colors on the clouds and lake including amazing boat watching. Is it the 135' of extremely private gentle-to-the-water lakefront and expansive dock that would make this your top pick? Would it be the charming, friendly neighborhood that has been an all time favorite with boat ramp close by, not far from the Swim & Tennis Club? Or the gorgeous new kitchen with Schrock cabinets and beautiful quartz counter tops with side service area for coffee or your favorite beverage? Enjoy the luxuriously spacious master suite w/custom walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on the main level.(one non-conforming could be an office) Upper & lower lakeside decks are comfy & extremely private. Lower bathrooms have been updated. Lower kitchen, family room and game area is great for guests. Gentle walk to the massive boat dock, hoists included. Must see!
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
KOMU

Trauma surgeon 'extremely proud' of EMS response to Chariton County train derailment

CHARITON COUNTY − An MU Health Care trauma surgeon says he was "extremely proud" of the EMS response to Monday afternoon's trail derailment in Chariton County. "I am extremely proud this evening to be a part of the central Missouri EMS region," Dr. Jeffery Coughenour said. "I think there's a lot of folks out there who did really really great work today and should be commended for it."
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

67 Wren Court, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Outstanding Investment opportunity or great vacation home awaits! Situated at the 2MM of the Big Niangua, this home offers cove protection with main channel views. Open the front door to vaulted ceilings and wonderful views from the main level living room and kitchen. Large windows looking out to the lake and kitchen skylight allow for plenty of natural light. New water heater June 2022. New LVP flooring on entire lower level, bamboo flooring in kitchen and main floor bedrooms, updated kitchen 2021. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms offer spacious comfort. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are on the main level. Up the stairs to the loft you will find sitting space that leads to another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs features a large family room with walkout access to the lower level patio and oversized master bedroom with bathroom. A great dock with 10x26 boat slip and swim platform attracts friends and family alike!
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Fire Department#Fire Hydrants#Accident#Fire Marshal S Office#Laclede Electric
lakeexpo.com

80 Keystone Estates Road, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Looking for a spacious lakefront home in a beautiful, gated community?!! This 4-bedroom, 4 bath home features a ton of space throughout 3 different levels! Great space to entertain inside or wine and dine on one of the many decks or simply relax by the gas fireplace! This floor plan and location offers your guests a ton of privacy inside or outside! Featuring a 2-car attached garage, extra parking and nestled in the back of a cove just off the main channel close to everything!! Private dock with attached swim platform and room for PWC lifts. This private community provides water, central sewer, trash, road maintenance and boat trailer parking! This home is a lake lover's dream and is ready for you today!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

With July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of these professionally orchestrated pyrotechnics shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Double Fatality Accident In Henry County

A one-vehicle accident killed two Windsor residents Friday night in Calhoun. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet, driven by 38-year-old Christopher S. McCartney of Windsor, was at 200 West Main in Calhoun, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, struck an embankment, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMS Radio

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
933kwto.com

Storms Lead to Power Outages in the Northern Ozarks Early Sunday

Storms that moved through areas north of I-44 early Sunday morning had strong to severe wind gusts that brought down trees and some power lines in the Ozarks. Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative reported outages Sunday morning, with more than 1,000 customers in Hickory County losing power. Between...
HICKORY COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

DENNIS WAYNE “DENNY’’ STARNES

Dennis Wayne “Denny’’ Starnes, 77, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born July 6, 1944, in Lebanon, Mo. to David Wayne and Fay Kern Starnes. On Dec. 22, 1963, he married Jo Ann Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents;...
LEBANON, MO
939theeagle.com

Lakeside Ashland hopes to open in September

Developers at the large Lakeside Ashland project say the video screen for their outdoor movie theater has been installed, and that it will be “a movie experience like no other.”. Project developer Nic Parks has said the theater will be mid-Missouri’s best place to watch a movie or concert....
ASHLAND, MO
ksgf.com

Man Wanted In Stone County Now In Custody

(KTTS News) — Police in Seymour have arrested a wanted man after a short pursuit. KY3 says Jordan Tinker, 25, had been on the run since nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County.
STONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy