Internet

Facebook Is Scrubbing Posts About Mailing Abortion Pills, Report Says

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
As abortion medications take center stage in the fight for abortion access, Facebook appears to be removing posts that provide information on mailing abortion pills and even temporarily banning users...

The Associated Press

SD gov: Bar abortion pills, but don’t punish women for them

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican governor pledged on Sunday to bar mail-order abortion pills but said women should not face prosecution for seeking them. In apparent defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, Kristi Noem indicated in national television interviews that she would put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the pills. The majority ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.
POLITICS
#Abortion Issues#Scrubbing#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Motherboard
The Guardian

Facebook and Instagram removing posts with mentions of abortion pills

Join our live discussion on Wednesday, 6 July, 1pm-2pm ET. Facebook and Instagram have begun removing posts related to abortion pills, as posts about such medication spiked following the supreme court’s ruling stripping away constitutional protections for abortions. Memes and status updates explaining how people can obtain abortion pills...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Janes: How a secret network provided thousands of abortions in pre-Roe v Wade America

When Dorie Barron was asked whether she wanted a Cadillac, a Chevrolet, or a Rolls Royce, she was not trying to buy a car. She was a woman in 1960s Chicago trying to get an abortion at a time when the procedure was still a crime in Illinois. Barron was on the phone; on the other side of the line was the Mob, one of the purveyors of illegal abortions.“The Chevy was the cheapest, $500,” Barron explains in The Janes, a new HBO documentary about a network of women who provided safe, affordable, and illegal abortions in Chicago in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Meta and More Media Companies to Cover Employee Travel Costs for Abortions After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Click here to read the full article. Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Meta and more media companies have confirmed they will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Disney reached out to employees on Friday to stress that they recognize the “impact” of the Supreme Court’s decision and “remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care” for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, “no matter where they live,” an internal source told Variety. For Disney employees unable to access...
TRAVEL
Ars Technica

Facebook removed posts on abortion pills even when they didn’t break any rules

The status of legal access to abortion is now prohibited, restricted, or uncertain in more than half of the US. However, abortion pills are still deemed safe by the Food and Drug Administration, and it's still legal for consulted certified prescribers to mail abortion pills to patients in any state. Thousands took to social media to post and raise awareness of options for mail-ordering abortion pills, only to have their posts deleted within minutes, sparking user protests of censorship.
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Put Down the Bong—Pot Users More Likely to Land in Hospital

Sorry, pot heads. We’ve got bad news: Your weed smoking habit might just land you in the emergency room—or at least make you more likely to. In a new study published today in the journal BMJ Open Respiratory Research, Canadian researchers found weed smokers visited the emergency room or were hospitalized 22 percent more than those who didn’t use cannabis. Researchers say that the findings push back against commonly held notions that cannabis is a “safer” drug, and underscores the need for education and awareness around regular pot use.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Meta is taking down posts about abortion pills on Facebook and Instagram, saying they violate its community standards policy

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When the Supreme Court handed down its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health last week and in doing so overturned Roe v. Wade, social media platforms immediately flooded with posts about its impact on abortion access across the U.S.
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Congressman Who Lied to FBI Multiple Times Escapes Prison Time

A federal judge in California sentenced Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to two years probation and 320 hours of community service on Tuesday, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $300 mandatory fee. A jury convicted Fortenberry in March of lying multiple times to the FBI during its investigation into $30,200 in foreign “straw” donations to his campaign. The prosecution had asked for the maximum six months in prison, but a judge said the lies were “out of character” for Fortenberry, who “by all accounts” was of “exceptional character.” The judge didn’t speculate about why the Republican eschewed those morals in this instance. At the time of Fortenberry’s arrest last October, prosecutors said a broader probe was ongoing, and involved other public officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Miami Residents Hit With Vile Disney-Themed, Antisemitic Flyers

Miami-area residents woke up on Tuesday to Disney-themed, antisemitic rhetoric littered across their yards. The bigoted flyers, placed in plastic bags, included Disney characters with blue Stars of David stamped across their heads to represent Disney executives, whose names were provided under the illustrations. Below the names, each exec was labeled as “Jewish.” The bags also contained a pamphlet with conspiratorial accusations that Disney was involved in antisemitic child grooming. Police said antisemitic fliers concerning mass immigration and gun control also made rounds in other areas of Florida. Disney has earned Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ire for opposing the state’s anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

