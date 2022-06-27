ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County home damaged by explosion

 3 days ago
An explosion that damaged a Boulder County home was caused by a homemade explosive device, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion occurred around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in a basement on Durham Circle in an unincorporated area of the county.

There were no reports of injuries, and authorities evacuated neighboring homes while the bomb squad disposed of the explosives, deputies said.

The people who live in the home were cooperating with investigators. As of Monday morning, there was no word of an arrest.

