Theresa Franta

93-year-old Vernard “Vern” Paulson of Lafayette, MN, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home in rural Lafayette. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, at the Bernadotte Lutheran Church in rural Lafayette with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2, prior to the service at the church.
97 year old, Marcella Stueber, of New Ulm, passed away on Friday at Oak Hills Living Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5th, at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will be in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 am on Tuesday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-NORTH Chapel in New Ulm.
68 year old Greg Portner of New Ulm, passed away on Monday, June 27th at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Friday at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm, with burial in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 – 7 PM on Thursday and 9 – 10:30 AM on Friday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH Chapel in New Ulm.
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to Christensen Farms two times in the last two days. Crews were called Tuesday afternoon for smoke coming from the top of the elevator. When crews arrived, they found the cause to be a bearing on the top of the elevator. Chief Ron Zinniel says New Ulm and Hanska water tankers were called for mutual aid but Zinniel said it was a minor incident. Then Wednesday morning, fire crews were called back to Christensen Farms for product in a storage bin that was smoking. Zinniel said that too was a minor incident but is not sure if the two incidents are related. No one was reported hurt in either incident.
Wreaths Across America is bringing its Mobile Education Exhibit to Minnesota this week. The exhibit will be in Springfield Friday from 9 – 3 with a lunch served from 11 – 1 at the park at 10 South Cass Avenue. All veterans, active-duty military, their families and the general public are invited to come to the exhibit. Wreaths Across America is known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. Last year, Wreaths Across America placed over 2 million sponsored wreaths at over 3100 participating locations nationwide. The other Minnesota stop will be North St. Paul on Thursday.
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to a farm on Brown County Road 27 three miles west of Sleepy Eye after a man became trapped in a grain bin. Officials say the call came in shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning in Prairieville Township that Robert Nelson was trapped and was buried up past his shoulders. Grain bin rescue equipment including a silo tube was used to get Nelson out. Nelson was taken to the Sleepy Eye Medical Center as a precaution. He was later released and was back to work on the farm Tuesday afternoon. Sleepy Eye Police, the state patrol and Central Region Cooperative all assisted in the rescue which took about an hour.
A former Winthrop man accused of offering a reward for a doctor’s kidnapping pleaded guilty to felony threats of violence in Brown County District Court Friday. The plea agreement says Ronald Schoenborn will receive a stay of adjudication. A jury trial was cancelled and sentencing is set for August 8. Schoenborn was arrested in April 2021 near the New Ulm Medical Center after police noticed a sign with several messages near his vehicle including one that offered a reward for a doctor to be brought to him unharmed. Schoenborn had been parking near the medical center with signs regarding his percieved treatment at the medical center. Schoenborn’s vehicle was seized as evidence and authorities found five $100 bills which is the amount Schoenborn offered for the kidnapping of the doctor.
