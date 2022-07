RWA Coffee & Conversation with State Water Board Chair Joaquin Esquivel from 9am to 10am. RWA will welcome State Water Resources Control Board Chair (SWRCB) Joaquin Esquivel as the featured speaker at our next Coffee and Conversation virtual event on Thursday, June 30 at 9 a.m. Chair Esquivel will explore the priorities of the SWRCB, how the SWRCB is addressing the drought, and Making Conservation a California Way of Life (including the Long-Term Standards for Efficient Use of Water). Click here to register.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO