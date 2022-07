2021-22 Team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) Central Scouting: 40th (NA Skaters) Perhaps Cameron Lund is a bit of an enigma. Those who like him have him ranked well within the second round-range of the upcoming draft; if a player is ranked as a top-50 player in any given draft class, that player has a ton of promise and is one of the more projectable players in that draft class. Others have him ranked outside of the top-100; when that is the case, usually there is some aspect(s) of their game that needs a lot of work before they can safely be projected as an NHL player.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO