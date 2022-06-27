Bidding wars proliferate in rental market

Bidding wars for rentals are not new to New York City, where they have been increasingly common in recent months. But now other cities are seeing similar surges in competitions once left to home sales. Agents in cities including Chicago and Atlanta have seen an unprecedented volume of offers...
With its long history and concentration of skyscrapers, Manhattan is home to 82 of the 100 highest-taxed office buildings in the country, according to a new report. In fact, every one of the top 10 is in Midtown, the analysis by PropertyShark found. The list serves as a reminder that for all the headlines about the district becoming dated or losing tenants to Hudson Yards, it remains far and away the city’s and nation’s greatest repository of commercial property wealth.
It’s all about scarcity. A joint venture purchased a 99-unit multifamily complex in a tight New Jersey rental market for well over half a million dollars per apartment. The venture between Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP bought the Grand Adams complex at 300 Grand Street in Hoboken for $56.7 million, Jersey Digs reported. JLL Capital Markets arranged equity for the recapitalization. The deal works out to about $573,000 per unit.
A moribund nine-figure deal for a Brooklyn medical facility has been resuscitated. Nursing home operator Allure Group bought the SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Bay Ridge for $160 million, public records show. Webster Bank, formerly Sterling National, provided a $122 million acquisition loan. But the transaction nearly died on the...
An Upper East Side townhouse said to be one of the widest in New York City has sold for more than $50 million. English antiques dealer Carlton Hobbs sold the home at 60 East 93rd Street for $52.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Hobbs had been using the property as both a home and as a gallery, split about 30/70 in favor of commercial use.
As office landlords nervously watch tenants struggle to lure employees back to their desks, Industrious is continuing to expand. The co-working startup next month will open its 18th New York City location. The company is partnering with the Wolfson Group to open a 44,000-square-foot flex office within the Cunard Building...
It’s easy to conclude from the craziness of New York City’s rental market — including that long line for a tiny, rent-regulated East Village apartment that made The Post’s cover — that what the city needs is more “affordable housing.”. But it’s not true....
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units in a 7-story, residential building at 304 East 134th Street in the Port Morris section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residential units. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal of NYC Department of Housing, Preservation and Development (HPD) are 7 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
A group of renters in Harlem are going on a rent strike to protest living conditions in their building, according to a new civil action filed in the New York County Court. Residents of the rent-stabilized building at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd allege in the lawsuit that their landlord, Manhattanville Holdings LLC, and property manager, Israel David failed to adequately repair the building following a deadly fire that occurred in November 2021.
Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
A proposed class action by Black property owners facing foreclosure due to tax delinquencies largely survived New York City’s latest attempt at dismissal. The homeowners challenged the Third Party Transfer program, which authorizes the city to foreclose on properties with overdue taxes and transfer ownership of those properties free of charge to designated partners, who then develop and manage the properties.
CLIFTON PARK CENTER, N.Y. — New York's recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally, with thin-leafed plants stretching toward the sun in farms around the state. In a novel move, New York gave 203 hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which could start...
New Empire Real Estate acquired a site in Woodside where it plans to build a 120-unit condominium, a rarity for the quiet Queens neighborhood. The New York-based development firm, led by Bentley Zhao, paid $16.2 million for a 19,000-square-foot corner lot at 58-01 Queens Boulevard occupied by Walgreens. New Empire is planning to build a mix of one-, and two-bedroom units with an average price of around $750,000, according to Zhao. Construction is expected to start next year.
Nelson Management and its partners are looking to sell a large multifamily portfolio in the Bronx for more than $200 million. The owners have put their Lafayette Boynton and Promenade Nelson apartment complexes, which count roughly 1,300 units combined, up for sale with a whisper price north of $200 million, The Real Deal has learned.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the summer travel season begins to heat up, parking at the region’s airports is about to get much more expensive. However, fast-acting travelers have the chance to lock in a lower rate before the increases take effect. On Tuesday, the Port Authority of New...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Housing affordability has become a major issue across the United States, not only for those planning to buy a home, but also for those looking to rent. In recent years, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prompted many to relocate all over the country, with remote work allowing residents to maintain their well-paying jobs while moving to new cities where they can get more bang for their buck.
A Long Island-based developer is altering its plans for a large development parcel in Elwood after learning that locals weren’t jazzed about becoming neighbors with a nearly 400-condo retirement community. Last week, the Beechwood Organization submitted a modified proposal to the town of Huntington for its Country Pointe at...
Click here to read the full article. “New York is back.” At least that’s what you’ll hear from some city officials and residents, who see people returning to local restaurants, hotels and apartments. But new data assessed by The New York Times tell a slightly different, and more worrisome, story.
According to the report, IRS data show that NYC residents who moved to other states by the time they filed their 2019 taxes reported $21 billion in total income, far more than in any previous year. While some of those people may have moved back to the city since, the potential...
New York's SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. SNAP in New York is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social...
Some Americans have been receiving $250 UBI payments every two weeks for two years in Newark, New Jersey. 400 Newark residents are seeing these payments. The program started earlier, with only 30 residents and has since expanded. More about the UBI payments in New Jersey. This program started out as...
