Gainesville man charged with punching nurse, then spitting on detention officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cedric Leon Cohens II, 20, was arrested early this morning following an evening shooting at The Enclave that left a man permanently paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. last night to a report of a shooting at The Enclave and found a man who had been shot; his son was apparently the intended victim of a home invasion robbery. The son told police that Cohens had come over earlier in the evening to smoke marijuana with him, and when he left, he let three armed subjects into the apartment. The son reportedly said that one of them hit him in the back of the head with a pistol, then dragged him into his bedroom and told him to hand over his cash. He told officers that the subjects stole about $2,000 in cash from him while holding him at gunpoint. The officer reported that a large amount of marijuana, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia were present in the apartment.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO