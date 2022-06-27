ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville man charged with punching nurse, then spitting on detention officer

alachuachronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Robert Lee Stephens, 50, was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of battery on an emergency medical care provider; he was later charged with battery on a detention officer after allegedly spitting on an officer at the jail. Stephens was a patient at Shands...

alachuachronicle.com

