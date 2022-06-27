ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Judge grants temporary restraining order, blocking Utah's abortion ban

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQVUi_0gNX4kHo00

A judge has granted a restraining order that will temporarily block Utah's abortion "trigger law " for 14 days.

Following an emergency hearing on Monday, 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone granted Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah's request for a temporary injunction.

"The immediate effects that will occur outweigh any policy interest of the state in stopping abortions immediately," Judge Stone said. "Doctors here are threatened with felonies. Affected women are deprived of safe, local medical treatments to terminate pregnancies."

But Judge Stone cautioned the ruling was only temporary. He has scheduled another hearing in a couple of weeks to determine whether or not the injunction should stand and pointed out the case could go all the way to the Utah Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood is one of two abortion providers in the state, their attorney said. Since Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Utah's trigger law went into effect, Planned Parenthood has had to turn away dozens of people seeking abortions. FOX 13 News first reported on Saturday that the ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit, challenging Utah's ban on elective abortions .

"There are a range of emotional, physical, financial consequences of patients of remaining pregnant," Planned Parenthood's attorney, Julie Murray, argued to the judge.

Utah's abortion trigger law passed in 2020, contingent upon Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. It bans abortions in the state, with exceptions for rape and incest, the health and safety of the mother, or fetal viability.

Tyler Green, an attorney hired by the state to represent them in the legal challenge, argued Utah has an interest in protecting the lives of "unborn citizens." He also told Judge Stone the Utah State Constitution has no right to an abortion.

"In our view, talking about the likelihood of success which we view is a critical component of any sort of inquiry into a [temporary restraining order], there is not any language the plaintiffs point to that uses the word abortion explicitly," he argued.

But Murray countered that Utah's constitution does have an equal rights amendment.

"There are lots of things that are protected under these concepts of equal rights," she said.

Judge Stone's ruling allows abortions to resume in Utah immediately. On Utah's Capitol Hill, lawmakers reacted to the restraining order.

"Statistically 8.2 babies are aborted every day in Utah. Sadly, Judge Stone sentenced 115 babies to death. It’s disappointing that a law meant to protect the most vulnerable, the unborn, is delayed by one judge with no support in the law," the trigger law's sponsor, Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, said in a statement. "I'm confident that Utah’s abortion ban will be upheld, and we can work to support life."

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said Utah will still defend the new law.

"The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to return regulations to the states was the correct choice. I look forward to Utah defending its law that prohibits elective abortion except in the case of rape, incest or medical emergency, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves. I believe Utah's law will prevail," he said in a statement.

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said he was confident the trigger law would be found constitutional "but will watch as the judicial process plays out as it’s designed to."

Governor Spencer Cox's office said they would not comment on the litigation but will watch closely the ongoing legal process.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘It was really devastating’: South Dakota’s only abortion clinic halts procedures as Supreme Court decides fate of Roe

The only abortion clinic in South Dakota has said it is halting all procedures until the Supreme Court decides the future of Roe v Wade.In an announcement that deeply saddened activists who had fought to defend access to abortion in one of the nation’s battlefields for reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood said procedures at its facility in Sioux Falls were “paused”. It said its clinics in Wisconsin were not booking appointments after 25 June.Meanwhile, the news was celebrated by South Dakota’s deeply conservative governor, Kristi Noem, 50, who has been at the forefront of efforts to turn her state into one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
deseret.com

Thousands rally against ‘chilling’ Roe v. Wade overturn, new Utah abortion law

Thousands of Utahns took to the streets in Salt Lake City on Friday evening to rally in favor of abortion rights, protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision released earlier in the day that overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case. Utah’s abortion prohibition bill, passed in 2020, also went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell calls federal abortion rights 'outdated' and 'wrong': Republican leader compares Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade to ending racial segregation with Brown v. Board of Education

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the precedent granting federal abortion rights in Roe v. Wade 'outdated' in a Monday speech, his first public remarks since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case. 'Precedent is important. It is important,' the Republican said. 'But sometimes precedent is wrong.'. The high...
FLORENCE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Murray
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Health And Safety#Abortions#District Court#The Utah Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
Daily Montanan

Here’s what the Supreme Court ruling on abortion means for Montana

The United States Supreme Court did what many had expected after Politico obtained a leaked copy of a draft opinion regarding Roe vs. Wade, and overturned the landmark ruling Friday. Here’s what the ruling means for Montana. In its decision, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that previous Supreme Court […] The post Here’s what the Supreme Court ruling on abortion means for Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
deseret.com

Mitt Romney alone among Utah delegation on gun safety bill

Utah’s four Republican congressmen voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill Friday, leaving Sen. Mitt Romney as the only member of the state’s federal delegation to support the package that now heads to the president’s desk. The House passed the measure — Congress’ most significant response to...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Fortune

Supreme Court’s next major ruling could severely limit the power of the EPA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The shock waves from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday are spreading across the country, but at least one more major opinion is still looming. And while it may not affect personal liberties as much as earlier rulings this term, it still could have a dramatic impact on people’s lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

This county in Utah is one of the healthiest in America

Morgan County, Utah, is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
PBS NewsHour

2022 Utah Primary Results

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, GOP incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, against two challengers who have spent months questioning if Lee’s loyalty to the former president will hurt Utah residents. Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy