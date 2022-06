The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County has announced the appointment of Cathy Gore as their new President/CEO effective this month. Previously, Gore worked for Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services as the director of business and financial services for the Prevention Services Division. A native of Pittsylvania County, Gore received her degree in business administration from Liberty University. She is well known in the community for her work on multiple boards of directors, including Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, The Arc of Southside and Pilot International.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO