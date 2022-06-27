ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County man sentenced for sexually assaulting child who was in Zoom class

By Lucy Hodgman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A judge sentenced Friday a Sacramento County man to six years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Chue Vang, 69, was convicted on March 15 of child molestation and annoying or molesting a child. The jury also found that the victim was particularly vulnerable, according to a Monday news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Vang repeatedly came up behind and inappropriately touched the victim on August 25, 2020, according to the news release. The victim was logged into her Zoom special education class during the assault, and alert teachers and class aides reported Vang’s behavior to authorities.

Vang is currently being held without bail in the Sacramento County jail.

