Gonzalo Torres Dies in Head-On Collision on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article70-Year-Old Victim Killed in Auto Accident near Canon Road. Police responded to the scene near Canon Road, on June 20th. Per reports, the collision involved a Toyota Camry and a vehicle carrier trailer. Investigators say Torres was driving the Toyota south when he crossed into northbound lanes for reasons...

www.laweekly.com

#Head On Collision#Accident
