One Schenectady store is home to not one, but two winning Powerball tickets from the drawing on Monday, June 20. I don’t play the lottery, so my initial question was how two tickets with the exact same number were sold at the exact same shop. Maybe it was a copycat? Like somebody picked numbers at the counter, walked off, and the person behind them in line sauntered up to the checkout and said, “eh, I’ll have what she had.” Did two people ask for random numbers and the cashier just hit them with the ole Control+C, Control+V?

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO