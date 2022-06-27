ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas museum unveils collection of rare and never-before-seen European art

By Steven Devadanam
CultureMap San Antonio
CultureMap San Antonio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas connoisseurs of European art can now enjoy a vast collection of rare pieces, spanning from the Middle Ages to the 18th century. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has unveiled a showcase of works — including pieces from Central and South America — featuring paintings, tapestries, sculpture, liturgical objects, and...

sanantonio.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

New star-studded, San Antonio-backed movie sends viewers on a Wild West murder mystery

Movie producer Kelly Frazier is a Western kind of gal. Born and raised in Houston, the former music-video producer (she's worked with such country artists as Shania Twain, George Jones, and Billy Ray Cyrus) has been working almost exclusively in the genre of cowboy fiction. "I did about seven Westerns in a row, which are always the most fun to shoot," Frazier, who's been in the business ("scarily enough," she says) for 30 years, tells CultureMap.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston Bucket List Part 6 - Go Fishing, Go Walking and Go Texan

Twice in the last decade, we at the Houston Press have compiled our list of the 100 things every Houstonian must do. The first list was nearly 10 years ago and limited to a very small radius around the city (30 miles). In 2017, we expanded it to include distances slightly farther away — up to 100 miles — given at how much is so close to us. How can we exclude the Gulf of Mexico?
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Ice Cream Shops in Houston

It’s a well known fact that Houston is hot. So, ice cream is not only a summertime essential, it’s pretty much necessary to living a cool Houston life year-round. Fortunately, there are a bunch of awesome craft creameries dotted around our sprawling metropolis. From local darlings using local ingredients and out-of-towners we surprisingly ain’t mad at to one game-changer selling its pints out in under a minute, we’ve got the double scoop on the city’s finest ice cream shops. Here’s where you’ll want to head to keep cool and get your ice cream fix in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Texas' 10 best water parks for families, thrill-seekers, and everyone in between

By all indications, it's shaping up to be a scorching summer in Texas. The best way to beat the heat is by floating in a brightly colored plastic tube around a fake German castle on a lazy river, or being propelled through a tube chute at 20 miles per hour into a refreshing pool of blue water. Luckily for us, no matter where you are in Texas, you are never too far from a water park. Here are 10 of the state's best.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap San Antonio

Explore the 5 coastal destinations of nature-filled Brazosport

Five-in-one destination Brazosport is a coastal community located just 50 miles south of Houston that encompasses Clute, Freeport, Lake Jackson, Quintana, and Surfside Beach. Each of these five cities has its own unique flavor, but collectively they have all the sandy beaches, surfside attractions, nature sites, museums, and family fun you could want in a summer getaway.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

An evening at the Starlight Room

Gala chairs Steve and Christina Morse (pictured) joined 650 fellow supporters for the Alley Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Ball, An Evening at the Starlight Room. The event, held at the Post Oak Hotel, raised a record $1.9 million for the Theatre’s artistic, educational, and community engagement initiatives. The grand ballroom was staged as an elegant supper club, reminiscent of the Rainbow Room in New York City, and the live auction featured over-the- top Broadway weekends, including VIP experiences featuring Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and The Music Man featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The evening paid tribute to Beth Madison for her accomplishments in arts and education in Houston. Members of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company performed an “impromptu” skit featuring Beth’s contributions to the community, which ended in a crowd-interactive rap by Louis Quintero.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Adonis, age 9 months

Hi there! My name is Adonis. I am a 9-month-old Goldendoodle. My mommy gave me my name because in Greek mythology, Adonis means “handsome young man.” Have you ever seen a more handsome Goldendoodle than me?! No matter where I am, I feel like I’m being chased by paparazzi. People are always petting me and taking pictures. While my mom is at work, I love to watch TV. My all-time favorite show is Our Planet. For all my fellow dogs – if you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. I also love playing with all my toys and stealing my mommy’s socks. My favorite time of the day is when she comes home from work. That’s when we go on our daily walk, and she showers me with love and kisses. I’m one lucky dog! Follow me on Instagram @adonisyzman to stay tuned in.
BELLAIRE, TX
thekatynews.com

New Homes in Katy TX with All the Special Features of the Region

Katy is a suburb of Houston that is located in Waller County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Residential lifestyle in Katy provides sparse suburbia for residents, and most inhabitants own their houses. There are many parks and green spaces. Many extended and young families and young professionals reside in Katy, and citizens generally hold temperate politics.
KATY, TX
katymagazineonline.com

5 Rivers Katy Families Love to Float Down

Grab your inner tube and sunscreen, and take part in a tradition that's as "Texas" as bluebonnets and BBQ. Here's our Top 5 favorite "toobing" locales that Katyites love!. Opening photo of the Frio River, Andy's on River Rd. 1. Andy's on River Road (Frio ) Highway 127 & CR...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Who knew America's largest indoor water park was so close to Houston?

HOUSTON — Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is just a short drive from Houston to Round Rock, TX. You can play and stay in one of their one thousand beautiful rooms and suites. To book your Kalahari summer adventure, visit kalahariresorts.com/texas. This content sponsored by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

