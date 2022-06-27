ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

22 candidates running in Alaska US House regular primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Twenty-two candidates are running in the August regular primary for Alaska's U.S. House seat, after nine dropped out by last weekend's withdrawal deadline. The three candidates in the August special election for the seat are running in the regular primary. They are Republicans Sarah...

