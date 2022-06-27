Firefighters battle blaze at triple-decker home in Boston

Boston Fire Department

BOSTON — Firefighters battled a large blaze that broke out at a triple-decker home in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Wales Street just after 1 p.m. found heavy flames on all three floors of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Police Department.

The four-alarm fire was knocked down around 2 p.m. but the flames spread to the adjacent building, fire officials said.

Photos from the scene showed severe charring to most of the home.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

