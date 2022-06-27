SEE IT: Hunter Biden responds to revelation Joe unwittingly helped fund escort trysts

Hunter Biden r esponded bluntly to the revelation his father apparently unknowingly helped finance his trysts with Russia-linked escorts.

The Washington Examiner reported records Monday morning from a copy of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop showing that President Joe Biden apparently unwittingly financed his son’s participation in an escort ring tied to Russia .

Minutes after the report was published, Hunter Biden emailed: "What's wrong with you?"

The Washington Examiner provided Hunter Biden's representatives several days to address the report before publication but never received a response.

The reporting detailed how Hunter Biden spent over $30,000 on escorts, many of whom were linked to ".ru" Russian email addresses and worked with an “exclusive model agency" called UberGFE during a 3 1/2 month period between November 2018 and March 2019.

He managed to do so thanks in part to Joe Biden committing to wiring him a total of $100,000 to help pay his bills from December 2018 through January 2019.

In one instance, Joe Biden wired his son $5,000 while Hunter Biden was actively engaged with an UberGFE escort. In another, texts indicated Hunter Biden convinced his father to wire him $20,000 to finance his stay at a New York City drug rehabilitation program that he never checked into.

There is no suggestion in these messages that Joe Biden knew what his son was spending his support payments on.

