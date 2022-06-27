ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

SEE IT: Hunter Biden responds to revelation Joe unwittingly helped fund escort trysts

By Andrew Kerr
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Hunter Biden r esponded bluntly to the revelation his father apparently unknowingly helped finance his trysts with Russia-linked escorts.

The Washington Examiner reported records Monday morning from a copy of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop showing that President Joe Biden apparently unwittingly financed his son’s participation in an escort ring tied to Russia .

JOE BIDEN UNWITTINGLY HELPED FINANCE HUNTER'S TRYSTS WITH RUSSIA-LINKED ESCORTS

Minutes after the report was published, Hunter Biden emailed: "What's wrong with you?"

The Washington Examiner provided Hunter Biden's representatives several days to address the report before publication but never received a response.

The reporting detailed how Hunter Biden spent over $30,000 on escorts, many of whom were linked to ".ru" Russian email addresses and worked with an “exclusive model agency" called UberGFE during a 3 1/2 month period between November 2018 and March 2019.

LISTEN: THE MOMENT HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HIS FATHER WILL DO ANYTHING HE TELLS HIM TO

He managed to do so thanks in part to Joe Biden committing to wiring him a total of $100,000 to help pay his bills from December 2018 through January 2019.

In one instance, Joe Biden wired his son $5,000 while Hunter Biden was actively engaged with an UberGFE escort. In another, texts indicated Hunter Biden convinced his father to wire him $20,000 to finance his stay at a New York City drug rehabilitation program that he never checked into.

There is no suggestion in these messages that Joe Biden knew what his son was spending his support payments on.

Comments / 60

Charles McMahon
2d ago

Trump did do good for America. The best thing he's done is to expose the crooks in our government and they aren't just democrats. now its up to all of us to get our country back . get these people out of our government and then put them in jail or under it for what they've done to this country.

Reply(6)
76
Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

The same thing Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of doing, Hunter Biden was doing with Daddy Joe paying for it!

Reply(3)
95
Rich Smith
1d ago

Looking forward into the hearings on the President’s son once the Republicans control the house…oh, and the Adam Schiff’s lies and press leaks….oh, and the Nancy Pelosi investment schemes….

Reply(1)
24
