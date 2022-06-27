ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina man killed by alligator after being dragged into retention pond

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

A man was killed by an alligator Friday after being dragged by the gator into a retention pond near Myrtle Beach , South Carolina, according to authorities.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was near the retention pool before the attack started and was dragged into the pond during the attack, according to the Horry County Police Department . the county coroner's office is still investigating the man's death, the department said in a statement. The department's Environmental Services and Criminal Investigations Divisions are also investigating the incident.

"Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident," the statement said.

An alligator removal service team from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a biologist from the department determined the alligator should be humanely euthanized on the site, police said. The alligator has since been removed, along with the body of the victim.

Friday's attack was the second death from alligators in the South this year. A Florida man was killed last month while attempting to find a Frisbee and was the state's first death from an alligator since 2020. However, from 1999-2019, there were 10 deaths by gators, ABC News reported, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last attack in South Carolina occurred when a 58-year-old woman named Cynthia Covert decided to get close to an alligator and take photographs of the animal after coming across one behind the house of a friend. The alligator reportedly dragged Covert into a pond behind the house, despite Covert's friends attempting to pull her away from the reptile. The alligator was later killed after police deputies and firefighters arrived on the scene, according to the Post and Courier.

WashingtonExaminer

