Thomas Joseph Morrissey Jr., 79, of Newington, husband of Ellen Morrissey, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Thomas J. Morrissey Sr. and Margaret (Fox) Morrissey. Thomas was a former resident of New Britain, Bristol, and Terryville before moving to Newington ten years ago. Thomas enjoyed fishing, trips to the beach, yard work, and playing games on his iPad.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO