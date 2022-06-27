Laxative sold at CVS recalled for bacteria contamination

(WWTI) — An laxative oral solution that is sold at CVS stores has been recalled after testing revealed one lot contained the bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Vi-Jon, LLC issued a voluntary recall of CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor. The product is used for the relief of occasional constipation and generally produces bowel movements in half an hour to 6 hours.

The recall was made out of concern for immunocompromised patients who may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. The FDA stated that the bacteria could lead to serious, life-threatening adverse health consequences, however, no reports of issues connected to the product were made as of June 27.

The product was distributed at the consumer level in ten fluid-ounce clear round plastic bottles. The affected lot was batch number 0556808 and had an expiration date of 12/2023 on the shoulder of the bottle.

Consumers that purchased the recalled product are advised to stop using it and return any remaining product to where they purchased it. More information can be found on the FDA website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.