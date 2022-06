It’s that scentious time of year where you can’t help stopping to smell the wild roses and honeysuckle, and drive with the windows down to inhale every drop. The last week of June is always filled with mild anxiety; it’s the week we have lost too many young people in car accidents over the 17 years I’ve lived here. Upon reading about the most recent car death, I was relieved it was not another Island kid, only to learn both men were Chilmark Tavern staff, and due to the death, the restaurant closed for a couple of days to allow everyone to mourn and regroup. My heart goes out to the friends and family of Micah P. Anderson, 28, of Grand Rapids, Mich. I hope the passenger (airlifted to MGH) can heal both physically and mentally from this tragedy.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO