Robert Leo McCracken, Sr.

Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie, age 87, passed away 12:15 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. There will be a Celebration of Life service held for Evelyn and an interment in Mount Auburn Cemetery, at a later date, with her husband Joe who passed away March 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the family in these services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO