Robert Leo McCracken, Sr.

Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie, age 87, passed away 12:15 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. There will be a Celebration of Life service held for Evelyn and an interment in Mount Auburn Cemetery, at a later date, with her husband Joe who passed away March 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the family in these services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Charles J. Carson, 91, formerly of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born January 12, 1931, to Harold Charles and Cornelia Emily (nee St. Onge) Carson in St. Louis, MO. He married the love of his life, Velda P. Taylor on January 15, 1950, in Greenville, IL.
Otho “Skip” Berton Jetton Jr., 80, passed away on June 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Highland, Illinois. He was born April 5, 1942, to Otho Jetton Sr. and Viola Lloyd in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Otho married Patricia “Pat” Koepke on July 29, 1967, at United Methodist Church in Washington, Missouri.
This year, the Greenville Free Methodist Church is hosting a new nightime summer activity series. The Wednesday Night Summer Series is free, open to the public, and family friendly. The series offers various interest groups that meet at 7 PM every Wednesday. The groups topics include Bike Riding, Table Games, Reader’s Rendezvous, and more. The events run through August 10, and are held at the church, 1367 IL Rt. 140. See GreencilleFMC.com for more info!
Doris Marie Greear, age 80 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL. She was born on Thursday, July 10, 1941, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Wilhelmina (nee Oberdalhoff) Sander. On Saturday, June 25, 1960, she married Melvin R....
The Bond County Humane Society has announced Paws in the Park will not be held this year. According to the society’s Facebook page, the primary reason is the lack of volunteers to organize, set up and conduct the event. In addition, there was a decline in attendance in 2021.
Nora Belle Hayes, age 90 of Greenville, passed away Friday, June 24th, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Greenville First Christian Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Greenville Public Library or Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
St. Louis Contractor Names Phillip Lee Vice President, Operations and. ST. LOUIS (June 27, 2022) – Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted two executives to fortify its growth. Phillip Lee has been named vice president, operations, and Doug Engle has been named general manager of Midwest Foundation, Alberici’s marine division. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2021, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. The company employs approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft personnel.
Are you a so-called starving artist? Would you like to have your work displayed on the side of a busy restaurant building? Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River is hosting a contest for one artist to paint the side of their building and create a Community Wall. Martin’s...
Edward “Eddie” H. Holthaus, age 89, of rural Beckemeyer, passed away on Monday, June 27th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 1, 1932, in Breese, Illinois, the son of Louis and Celia (Kampwerth) Holthaus. On October 22, 1958, he married Edna Krebs at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, Illinois.
ALTON — Two people are being treated in a St. Louis hospital following a shooting near Riverfront Park in Alton. At about 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, Alton Police responded to the area of Riverfront Park for several reports of gunfire. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed several subjects had met at the location and an argument occurred in which two men were shot.
Ellie Laks, the founder of “The Gentle Barn,” was in California when she saw that 6 bulls had escaped a slaughterhouse and were running through the streets of Saint Louis. Naturally, the poor animals were scared. They had nowhere to go and no one to help them. But...
Clement H. “Clem” “Sonny” Koehnemann, Jr., age 89 of Highland, IL, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. He was born on Tuesday, March 07, 1933, in Vincennes, IN, the son of Clement and Elsie (nee Redford) Koehnemann. On...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the restaurant industry continues to struggle with staffing shortages, supply chain shortages, and surging costs of supplies and food, some businesses are taking an unusual step to shut down during the slower summer season in the Valley. Local site Mouth by Southwest noticed several restaurants...
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson park music series organizer Bruce Loy previews the performers scheduled to play at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell. The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/29. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.
ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.” The two men who were shot […]
