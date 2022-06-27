ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Limited boat ramps available at Lake McConaughy for 4th of July weekend

North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Boaters planning to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday weekend at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas will find ramps available...

North Platte Post

North Platte Optimists to host fireworks display

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Optimists will host their annual fireworks display this year a couple of days before Independence Day. The Optimists will hold their display on July 2 at the conclusion of the races at the Lincoln County Raceway at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Organizers estimate the event will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. or when it gets dark.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Game and Parks' solution for elk problems stirs up Nebraska hunters

OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Man takes off on foot during traffic stop

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media, that they arrested a suspect with a warrant thanks to the help of the public. According to The Nebraska State Patrol, they conducted a traffic stop on Monday, June 27th on I-80 at mile marker 113 for speeding and reckless driving.
DEUEL COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board reclaims final say on granting conditional use permits

Conditional use permits in Lincoln County’s rural areas now will be approved or denied directly by the County Board, commissioners decided Monday. They voted 5-0 to reclaim that power from the county’s Planning Commission, which would continue to hold public hearings and make recommendations on such permits as does its North Platte city counterpart.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County marriage licenses

Taylor Paul Epps, 28, North Platte and Dannielle Lee Gralak, 26, North Platte. Colton Lloyd Lovitt, 22, Brady and Kate Allison Axthelm, 20, Brady. Seth McCoy, 45, North Platte and Trinity Kaelin Turner, 19, North Platte. Derek Carl Beckius, 22, North Platte and Alexis Shayenne Mentzer, 24, North Platte. Michael...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Mid-Plains Community College offering robotics classes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College is offering several opportunities to take a robotics class this summer. Openings are available at MPCC campuses in McCook, Broken Bow and Ogallala. McCook. McCook will host STEM Class: Spike Robotics from 1-3 p.m. July 12-14 in Room 201 of McMillen Hall. The workshop is...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
