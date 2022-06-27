Limited boat ramps available at Lake McConaughy for 4th of July weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Optimists will host their annual fireworks display this year a couple of days before Independence Day. The Optimists will hold their display on July 2 at the conclusion of the races at the Lincoln County Raceway at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Organizers estimate the event will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. or when it gets dark.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO