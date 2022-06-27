ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Cold front, tropical disturbance could be rainmakers this week in San Antonio

By Texas Public Radio
tpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front and a tropical disturbance could be rainmakers for the San Antonio area this week. The cold front is expected to generate showers primarily between Monday afternoon and Monday night. Rainfall rates will be sporadic with some spots receiving a quarter to half inch while others receive...

www.tpr.org

