ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, KY

‘Dearly Departed’ coming to Cave City Convention Center

By WBKO News Staff
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Far Off Broadway Players is...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Fruit of the Loom awarded “Live United” award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Live United awards were this evening. This is the first time the awards have been held in person since February 2020 due to COVID. Those in attendance included Fruit of the Loom, Logan Aluminum, and the Warren County Water District. “As we always do...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BG Thunderfest returns again this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 50 years, the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green has provided a fun-filled, family fireworks spectacular - now known as Thunderfest - as a fundraiser for more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County. This year’s Thunderfest fireworks presentation is on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Where to watch fireworks approved by burn ban

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Despite the announcement of a burn ban in Warren County, fireworks are still set to take place at some events!. Due to dry weather, the ban is asking the community to leave it up to the professionals to safely set fireworks off until enough rainfall makes conditions safer.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

60-year-old billboard in Cave City no longer standing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than 60 years, a memorable billboard in Cave City is currently on the ground. Scott Sendtko, Co-owner of Crystal Onyx Cave. says, ”We are just a small mom and pops business. Unfortunately, we don’t have the revenues to go and buy billboards on 65 to advertise for that, so any billboard we have is critical.”
CAVE CITY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Center, KY
Cave City, KY
Government
City
Cave City, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Meatball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meatball is a very sweet boy who is at the moment one of the BGWCHS staff favorites. He is a Rottweiler Basset hound mix and is 5 years old. He’s an indoor dog, that is housebroken and great with other dogs and cats! He’s easy going, and very affectionate. He’s also very good around kids. For more information about how you can adopt Meatball or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Southcentral Kentucky’s Fourth of July 2022 guide

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky region is getting ready for the July 4th weekend with numerous events across the area. The National Corvette Museum will host a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2 with the BG Kiwanis Club’s annual Thunderfest. Cost is $25 per carload, and gates open at 4 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bowling#Performing#Musical Theater
WBKO

Warren County orders an open burning ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive, Michael Buchanon, issued an order on June 27, 2022, that bans all open burning in all areas of the county. This “No outside burn order” includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any materials outdoors. This order was issued...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Bowling Green, Kentucky

While visiting Bowling Green, Kentucky, visitors may want to visit the National Corvette Museum to see all of the car’s namesakes. Beech Bend Raceway is also an option, as it hosts drag races. You can also visit the Kentucky Museum for exhibits on the state’s history. You may also want to visit the Riverview at Hobson Grove, a restored 1800s home, or the Lost River Cave, a large cavern that’s accessible by boat.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of June 20, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 23 – 25, 2022. Hannah C. Elisabeth Commean, 28, of House Springs, Mo., and Aaron N. Young, 25, of St. Louis, Mo. Rebecca M. Ford, 27, and Wayne W. Sutton Jr.,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WCPS to extend free breakfast, lunch for students into next year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District announced some good news for students and families. Federal aid provided students with free breakfast and lunches during the pandemic but will end on June 30. However, the Warren County School District announced that free meals will be extended for students into next year.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

‘Motion picture money’ now circulating throughout Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Several weeks ago, Scottsville Police warned the public about ‘movie money’ which was circulating throughout businesses. Now, Glasgow Police have reported a similar problem. The Glasgow Police Department says they’ve received complaints of “motion picture money” circulating in the area. While...
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy