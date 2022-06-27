‘Dearly Departed’ coming to Cave City Convention Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Live United awards were this evening. This is the first time the awards have been held in person since February 2020 due to COVID. Those in attendance included Fruit of the Loom, Logan Aluminum, and the Warren County Water District. “As we always do...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For 50 years, the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green has provided a fun-filled, family fireworks spectacular - now known as Thunderfest - as a fundraiser for more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County. This year’s Thunderfest fireworks presentation is on...
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Despite the announcement of a burn ban in Warren County, fireworks are still set to take place at some events!. Due to dry weather, the ban is asking the community to leave it up to the professionals to safely set fireworks off until enough rainfall makes conditions safer.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After more than 60 years, a memorable billboard in Cave City is currently on the ground. Scott Sendtko, Co-owner of Crystal Onyx Cave. says, ”We are just a small mom and pops business. Unfortunately, we don’t have the revenues to go and buy billboards on 65 to advertise for that, so any billboard we have is critical.”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meatball is a very sweet boy who is at the moment one of the BGWCHS staff favorites. He is a Rottweiler Basset hound mix and is 5 years old. He’s an indoor dog, that is housebroken and great with other dogs and cats! He’s easy going, and very affectionate. He’s also very good around kids. For more information about how you can adopt Meatball or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of June being Dairy Month, Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosted Miss Glimmer Appreciation Day with free ice cream Monday. Miss Glimmer was well-known to the Bowling Green community and passed away a few years ago, but still has some offspring throughout Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky region is getting ready for the July 4th weekend with numerous events across the area. The National Corvette Museum will host a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2 with the BG Kiwanis Club’s annual Thunderfest. Cost is $25 per carload, and gates open at 4 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to mill and resurface U.S. 68X Russellville Road in Bowling Green from the Avenue of Champions to U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial has started. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the work is complete. The work...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abortion is now illegal in the state of Kentucky following the supreme court overturn of Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, pregnancy centers like Hope Center for Pregnancy, are expecting to see an influx of visitors. “They don’t know where to go and they may not have...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive, Michael Buchanon, issued an order on June 27, 2022, that bans all open burning in all areas of the county. This “No outside burn order” includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any materials outdoors. This order was issued...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The price you pay for trash pick up may be changing. Recycling is coming back to Bowling Green and Warren County, but it’s going to operate a little differently than in years past. Scott Waste is no longer the exclusive waste collector for the...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green East 10-12 All-Star Little League’s road back to Williamsport has begun as they defeated Franklin-Simpson Little League 15-4 in the quarterfinals of Districts over at Jim Roberts Community Park. East is now 4-0 in the tournament heading into the District Championship. They...
While visiting Bowling Green, Kentucky, visitors may want to visit the National Corvette Museum to see all of the car’s namesakes. Beech Bend Raceway is also an option, as it hosts drag races. You can also visit the Kentucky Museum for exhibits on the state’s history. You may also want to visit the Riverview at Hobson Grove, a restored 1800s home, or the Lost River Cave, a large cavern that’s accessible by boat.
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from June 23 – 25, 2022. Hannah C. Elisabeth Commean, 28, of House Springs, Mo., and Aaron N. Young, 25, of St. Louis, Mo. Rebecca M. Ford, 27, and Wayne W. Sutton Jr.,...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District announced some good news for students and families. Federal aid provided students with free breakfast and lunches during the pandemic but will end on June 30. However, the Warren County School District announced that free meals will be extended for students into next year.
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon has issued a no outside burn order for the entire county that took effect on Monday. In a letter announcing the ban, Buchanon said the order includes the lighting o fireworks and burning of any material outdoors. “A lack of...
How would you like to open the door and slide behind the wheel of a 1950 Ford Custom Convertible? Well, a small town here in Kentucky is giving you the chance to do just that. Dundee, Kentucky is gearing up for Dundee Day and they're doing it with a really unique and fun raffle. They're giving folks the chance to win this classic car at auction.
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Several weeks ago, Scottsville Police warned the public about ‘movie money’ which was circulating throughout businesses. Now, Glasgow Police have reported a similar problem. The Glasgow Police Department says they’ve received complaints of “motion picture money” circulating in the area. While...
