Washington County, IA

HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE Jina Witthoft

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

On today’s program I’m talking with Jina...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington Baseball Edged in Two to Fairfield

It was a season sweep for the Fairfield baseball team over Washington on Monday with the road Trojans invading Dick Sojka Memorial Field and walking away with a pair of wins. Game one saw both offenses scratch and claw for every run with the Trojans (13-13, 10-7) prevailing 4-3. Zeke Slagel tossed five innings surrendering four earned runs on five hits. Ethan Zieglowsky and Avery Six each went 2-for-3 with one RBI. The nightcap was tough sledding for the Demons, as they got behind 11-1 and eventually fell 11-6. The offense had three knocks with Zieglowsky going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Four pitchers teamed up for Washington with only four of the runs being earned.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Austin Allen Chalupa

A celebration of life for 22-year-old Austin Allen Chalupa of Fairfield, formerly of Washington will be held Thursday, June 30th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Open visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29th from noon to 7p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A general memorial has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Tomorrow is the Last Day to Vote in the #IowansUnite Community Contest

The Washington Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Washington and the Hotel Motel Advisory Committee, is participating in the #IowansUnite Community Contest. The three groups have submitted a video to the contest site, and it needs to reach over 500 votes for Washington to be considered for the next part of the contest.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Demon Baseball Wednesday

The latest chapter of the Washington and Mid-Prairie baseball rivalry is scheduled for Wednesday in Wellman when the Demons pay the Golden Hawks a visit. Washington comes into the contest with a record of 5-16 after dropping five straight including both ends of a doubleheader to Fairfield Monday. The Demons are hitting .234 collectively with four players over .300 led by Kole Williams at .379 with 25 hits and 19 RBI. The Washington team ERA is 5.63 with Isaac Vetter at 2-1 this year with a 4.09. Ethan Patterson, Luke Beenblossom, and Ethan Zieglowsky all have pitching wins this season.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Mary Jarvis

Celebration of life services for 83-year-old Mary Jarvis of Washington will be held at 2p.m. Friday, July 1st at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 1-2p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Betty J. Ward

Family of 97-year-old Betty J. Ward of Washington will receive friends from 2-4p.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Harvey B. Holden

Celebration of life services for 105-year-old Harvey B. Holden of Washington will be held at 1p.m. Wednesday, June 29th at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. General calling hours will be held from 1-5p.m. Tuesday, June 28th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home. Family will greet friends following services Wednesday at the United Presbyterian Church. Interment with military honors conducted by Washington American Legion Post 29 will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established to the United Presbyterian Home Resident Benevolent Fund.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland to Celebrate on July 4

The City of Wayland is celebrating Independence Day in Grand Tradition. In addition to the Lions Club breakfast at the Community Center starting at 6:30 a.m., parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. rain or shine. City of Wayland 4th of July committee member...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Main Street Washington Receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

Each year Mainstreet America and its partners go through applications to find the towns with programs that meet their performance standards of preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. Main Street Washington has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program by Main Street America and Main Street Iowa. Last...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Beverly Ann Johnson

Celebration of life services for 81-year-old Beverly Ann Johnson of Washington will be at 10:30a.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, Illinois. Family will greet friends from 10a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. Memorials have been established for the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
kciiradio.com

Hawks Sweep Bellevue; Baseball Offense, Knebel Pitching KO Comets

The Cedar Rapids metro area enjoyed a pair of stellar performances from the Mid-Prairie summer sports programs Tuesday in a River Valley Conference sweep of the Bellevue Comets. At Mount Mercy University, the Golden Hawk baseball team was an 11-3 winner. Bellevue scored two in the first to grab the early lead. After a Mid-Prairie run in the bottom half things stayed 2-1 Comets until the fourth when the Golden Hawk offense came to life with five in the frame, two more in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 10-2, more than enough for the pitching and defense on the night. Mid-Prairie pounded out eight hits, led by a pair of doubles from Tyler Helmuth and a Brady Weber triple. Karson Grout, Alex Bean and Collin Miller each had two RBI with Will Cavanagh, Grout and Camron Pickard all scoring twice. Brock Harland was the winning pitcher, working four innings, giving up four hits, two unearned runs, walking three and striking out five. The Golden Hawks are now 14-10 for the year and entertain Washington Wednesday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Lead Testing Clinic for the Washington County Public Health Set for July 5th

Washington County Public Health provides a lead testing clinic for young children on the first Tuesday morning of every month. The State of Iowa mandates that testing is required for any child who is about to enter Kindergarten. Washington County Public Health Administrator Emily Tokheim says that these tests are a way to get in front of what could be a significant health problem.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Fire Responds to Attic Fire

Washington Fire was dispatched to 2345 295th St for a reported fire in the attic Saturday morning. Smoke was pouring out of the second floor when the Washington Fire Department arrived on the scene. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The fire was believed to have started after lightning struck a metal antenna on the roof, which caused the initial fire in the attic before spreading to the second floor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona’s Southtown Preparing for Northridge Development

The City of Kalona is working through a subdivision application that will go in front of Kalona City Council for an eight acreage lot subdivision in the Northridge section of the Southtown area. Kalona City administrator Ryan Schlabaugh gives an update, “Most of the work is done. It was in...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Dorothy M. Matthes

A private family service for 95-year-old Dorothy M. Matthes of North English will be held Friday, July 1st at 2:30p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Family will greet friends from 1:30-2:30p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Joetown. A general memorial fund has been established.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Sigourney Softball Clinches SICL on Walk Off

Sealing a conference crown in dramatic fashion? It sounds too good to be true, but that is how it all played out for the No. 11 Sigourney softball team on Monday with an 8-7 walk off victory over Belle Plaine to clinch the outright South Iowa Cedar League title. The...
BELLE PLAINE, IA
kciiradio.com

Locals Clean Up Louisa County Waterway

Saturday, Louisa County residents rolled up their sleeves to beautify a section of the Iowa River. The Louisa County Chapter of the Isaak Walton League hosted a river clean-up and 15 members of the group with four boats answered the call. A total of 120lbs of waste, eight tires, two refrigerators and one metal barrel were removed from the section of the river stretching from Indian Slough to Schwob. The Izaak Walton League of America has been involved in conservation projects for more than 100 years. If you would like to find out more about their work locally within Louisa County, contact Rob Murray at 319-572-1289. Other organizations involved in the project included the Community Foundation of Louisa County, N-Compass Incorporated, Iowa Project AWARE, Ansell Protective Products and Can Shed LLC.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA

