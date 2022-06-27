HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE Jina Witthoft

The Cedar Rapids metro area enjoyed a pair of stellar performances from the Mid-Prairie summer sports programs Tuesday in a River Valley Conference sweep of the Bellevue Comets. At Mount Mercy University, the Golden Hawk baseball team was an 11-3 winner. Bellevue scored two in the first to grab the early lead. After a Mid-Prairie run in the bottom half things stayed 2-1 Comets until the fourth when the Golden Hawk offense came to life with five in the frame, two more in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 10-2, more than enough for the pitching and defense on the night. Mid-Prairie pounded out eight hits, led by a pair of doubles from Tyler Helmuth and a Brady Weber triple. Karson Grout, Alex Bean and Collin Miller each had two RBI with Will Cavanagh, Grout and Camron Pickard all scoring twice. Brock Harland was the winning pitcher, working four innings, giving up four hits, two unearned runs, walking three and striking out five. The Golden Hawks are now 14-10 for the year and entertain Washington Wednesday.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO