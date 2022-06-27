Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

Mika Brzezinski Tried to Burn Her Script On-Air, Forever Changing Cable News

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The honeymoon is over for new CNN president Chris Licht, who got the job earlier this year after Jeff Zucker was shown the door. Zucker, a favorite of CNN talent, was supposed to be the one who guided everyone over the rainbow bridge as they said goodbye to one conglomerate (WarnerMedia) and hello to its even larger successor (Warner Discovery). Zucker, it was thought, would also help smooth the transition to new CEO David Zaslav, a notorious budget hawk who favors cheap reality shows.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Fox News cuts off guest attacking network for not airing Jan 6 hearings

A Fox News segment was cut off after a progressive radio host from Wisconsin blasted the network for not airing the January 6 hearings. Radio host Mike Crute criticized the network during an appearance on Sunday afternoon for not broadcasting Thursday night’s primetime hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. Fox News instead stayed with its regular right-wing opinion-based nighttime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. “We should be talking about the January 6th hearings that go again live, that this network failed to cover,” Mr Crute said. “Because...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fox News’ decision to not air Jan 6 hearing costs it top spot

The decision by Fox News to not air live coverage of the first primetime January 6 hearing cost it the top spot in the cable news ratings battle.The right-wing network was beaten to first place by MSNBC on Thursday night, which saw 4.1m viewers tune in for their coverage of the hearings, four times their weeknight average, according to preliminary Nielson ratings.Fox News, which chose to relegate its coverage to Fox Business Network and keep its opinion shows with hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, came in second place with 3m viewers on Thursday night.CNN came in...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Did Everything It Could to Keep Its Viewers From Learning the Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night was one of the biggest news stories of the year. Fox News decided not to cover it live, instead letting their primetime lineup of propaganda pushers distort and minimize the committee’s findings — just like they do every night with everything else that happens in America. It quickly became clear why Fox News was so scared of airing the hearing live. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney painted a damning picture of what happened during the Capitol attack, how former President Trump cheered on his...
U.S. POLITICS
AdWeek

Here Are the Top-Rated Cable News Shows for Q2 2022

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Fox News’ panel talk program The Five averaged the most total viewers of any cable news show in Q2 2022, marking three consecutive quarters at No. 1. That’s no small feat for a show that airs weekdays at 5 p.m. ET, not in primetime.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing, and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional committee’s hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) by 29 percent and CNN (2.617 total million viewers) by 37 percent. CNN finished way ahead of its direct cable news competition in the key...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
AdWeek

MSNBC Names Alex Wagner as Rachel Maddow’s Tuesday-Friday Replacement

Alex Wagner is succeeding Rachel Maddow as the weekday host of MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour, four days a week. A veteran political media journalist and personality, Wagner rejoined MSNBC this past February as a political analyst and guest-host in primetime, primarily filling in for Maddow and on occasion, Chris Hayes. The decision to name Wagner the 9 p.m. host, Tuesday-Friday, is significant, but not exactly surprising given she garnered some of the highest Nielsen ratings of any 9 p.m. guest host.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell Took 52% Pay Cut to Extend Contract (Report)

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell reportedly had her pay cut by more than half, according to a new report from the New York Post. According the Post, O’Donnell was re-signed as an anchor in April of this year, with $3.8 million annual salary. That is less than half of her previous $8 million contract, amid decreased ratings. The report also states that O’Donnell clashed with Neeraj Khemlani, the co-president of CBS News, who was looking to replace O’Donnell. CBS did not specify the exact money agreed to in O’Donnell’s contract, but denied that Khemlani had any problems with O’Donnell.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ratings show Fox News viewers tuning out Jan. 6 hearings

Fox News Channel is airing the Jan. 6 committee hearings when they occur in daytime hours and a striking number of the network's viewers have made clear they'd rather be doing something else.During two daytime hearings last week, Fox averaged 727,000 viewers, the Nielsen company said. That compares to the 3.09 million who watched the hearings on MSNBC and the 2.21 million tuned in to CNN.It completely flips the typical viewing pattern for the news networks. During weekdays when the hearings are not taking place, Fox News Channel routinely has more viewers than the other two networks combined, Nielsen...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Tony Dokoupil Signs New Deal to Remain at CBS News

CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil has signed a new deal to remain at CBS News. Variety reported the news Monday morning. Previously a CBS News correspondent, Dokoupil joined the network’s weekday morning show as a co-anchor in May 2019 as part of a significant shift enacted by then-president Susan Zirinsky that moved Norah O’Donnell into the evening news anchor role, and John Dickerson to CBS Sunday Morning and adding chief political analyst to his responsibilities. Longtime weekend morning anchor Anthony Mason moved to weekday mornings with Dokoupil, joining CBS weekday morning legend Gayle King.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Erupts Over Fox News Airing Transgender Acceptance Segment

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the far-right’s ire. “California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” stated the video title, posted to Fox News’ website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month” segment which ran on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were buzzing with anger. “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote. “Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added. (A Fox News spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz411

NY Post, Fox News Silent on Murdoch Divorce, UK Papers Also Self-Censor from Fear

If Rupert Murdoch didn’t pay their salaries, Page Six in the NY Post would be all over his divorce from Mick Jagger’s ex, Jerry Hall. Ditto the cowards at Fox News. So there is no notice of the dissolution of the marriage of the world’s most evil press baron anywhere on those outlets. There is also almost nothing in the UK press as the usually bold tabloid writers fear for their lives.
RELATIONSHIPS
