Feds seize six websites providing Virginians illegal access to copyrighted music

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Justice announced that the United States government seized six websites that were providing illegal access to copyrighted music in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The US obtained court authorization for the seizure of the six domain names – Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws – pending forfeiture.

According to court documents, law enforcement found these sites were being used to distribute copyrighted material without the legal go-ahead authorization from the copyright owners. An investigation then revealed that the music content was available for streaming or downloading on each site from the Eastern District of Virginia.

Those visiting the sites will now see a message indicating that the site has been seized by the federal government, and will be redirected to another site for additional information.

The seizure is a part of ongoing efforts by Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Justice to combat copyright infringement, according to the DOJ.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.