Texarkana, AR

UPDATE: Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Texarkana Woman

By Lisa Lindsey
 4 days ago
Brandy Finigan has been located and found safe and has made contact with a family member. The Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman in our area. The Police have issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) Alert. Her name is...

