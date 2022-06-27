ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

NCAA Division III National Champion coach Hamm recognized as 2022 Skip Bertman Award winner

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – Brian Hamm is adept at building on the success of legendary coaches in storied programs. He did that in nine seasons at Amherst, where he led the Mammoths to four NCAA Division III appearances before moving across the border to take over at Eastern Connecticut State University, also...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
GreenwichTime

With CT headquarters move, Subway IDs dual HQ in FL where CEO lives

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway has designated Miami as its dual headquarters, in confirming the move of its existing headquarters office to Shelton from Milford where it was long based under its late co-founder Fred DeLuca. After hiring John Chidsey as CEO in...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Willimantic, CT
State
Florida State
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
themonroesun.com

Monroe Marine earns highest noncombat medal for heroism

QUANTICO, Va. — Marine Capt. Timothy Cottell, 28, a Monroe native, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his heroic actions, while saving the life of a fellow Marine during a training exercise on the Colorado River on Dec. 10, 2019. It is the highest noncombat medal for heroism awarded by the Marine Corps.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Recently opened restaurants in the Hartford area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Hartford from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. Yelp #10. Puente Pub – Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)– Categories: Latin American, Pubs– Address: 81 S Main St Farmington, CT 06085– Opened: Opened 2 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mainieri
Person
Skip Bertman
Person
Tim Tadlock
Person
Erik Bakich
Register Citizen

Tune in to sounds of summer: Middletown outdoor concert series launches Thursday

MIDDLETOWN — Singer/songwriter and local musician Jeff McQuillan will kick off the city’s Summer Sounds Concert Series Thursday evening on the City Hall lawn. McQuillian, known as “Mister Jeff” to his young fans, will perform Tunes n’ Tales, an interactive adventure for children and families, according to the Middletown Commission on the Arts.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Maryland Daily Record

Stephenie Meyer Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Husband/Spouse Name: Christian Meyer (m. 1994) Kids/Children Name: Yes (Seth Meyer, Eli Meyer, Gabe Meyer) Stephenie Meyer Morgan is probably one of the well-known and renowned novelists of American origin. Some of her best novels are the Twilight series which is able to make several million readers fall in love with the concept of vampire romance. She said that the concept had originated in her dream and she started forming a story out of it. She did not stop thereafter a huge success of the series and went onto make a movie of it. Today we all know about the great hit of the movie sequels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division Iii#Middlebury College#Amherst College#College Baseball#Salisbury University#Yale University
WIVB

Two Connecticut men arrested in Ludlow marijuana growing operation

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are conducting an investigation after two men were arrested in a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. According to a news release from the Ludlow Police Department, at around noon 494 marijuana plants in multiple grow rooms with fans, heaters, and fertilizer were seized from a building located in an industrial area off Letourneau Lane in Ludlow.
LUDLOW, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
Journal Inquirer

Peterson named new Coventry police chief

COVENTRY — The Town Council voted in the town’s new police chief on Monday, with a resounding unanimous vote. Eric Peterson, a lieutenant of the Plainville Police Department, is set to take over the role after he is sworn in later in July. This is the third time...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Third-Party Candidate Announces For Secretary of the State

The same day Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced she was stepping down six months early to take care of her sick husband, Cynthia Jennings, announced she would seek to join two Democrats and three Republicans in seeking the open seat. Jennings, a former Hartford City Council member and...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy