Dearborn, MI

Dearborn officer involved in crash didn't activate emergency lights, chief says

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dearborn police officer was involved in a crash Sunday at the intersection of Kendal and Diversey while responding to a reported vehicle break-in,...

Detroit News

Detroit officer, civilian injured after struck by 3-wheeled vehicle

Detroit — Police said an officer and a civilian suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a three-wheeled vehicle Tuesday night. The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Monroe at Beaubien Boulevard in downtown Detroit. Officials said the driver of a three-wheeled vehicle who had been pulled...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Report 6 Arrests During 2022 Ford Fireworks

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department reported that six arrests were made during the 2022 Ford Fireworks on Monday. In an update released on Tuesday, police say four people were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, one person was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer and another for resisting and obstructing. Detroit police also say no curfew violations tickets were issued. “The Detroit Police Department’s top priority was to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment,” DPD said in the update. Police say the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

Police investigating fatal shooting in Ypsilanti Township neighborhood

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 11 a.m. June 28, to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood for multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland Police Investigating After Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Barricades Himself In Trailer

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man killed his ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a trailer in Westland, before surrendering. At about 12:06 a.m. on June 29, police were called to the 3500 block of Glenwood Road, near South Wayne Road in Westland. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman dead inside of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall. According to police, Cornwall was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, who barricaded himself inside a trailer located nearby after the shooting. Through the work of the Westland Police Department and the Western Wayne County SWAT team, the suspect exited the trailer and was immediately arrested. No other information has been given at this time. Police continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WESTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday in Grass Lake Township. According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Michigan State Police responded to a multi-car fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Clear Lake Township just before 9 p.m.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

46-year-old man shot, killed in Ypsilanti Township, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township, police said. The shooting happened in the late morning or early afternoon Tuesday (June 28). Deputies said they were called to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road. The 46-year-old man was found...
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after train hits car • Hudson site tax break vote today • What's tossed from Crumbley parents' trials

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A car trying to beat a train early Monday didn't make it, leaving two people dead. Police said the car went over the train tracks near Central and John Kronk in Southwest Detroit just after midnight when it was hit by an Amtrak train. Chief James White said officers were clearing a street racing and drifting scene right before the crash.
DETROIT, MI

