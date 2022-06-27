ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren Library announces reopening date

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlKoB_0gNWvFlc00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Warren Library will open its remodeled and expanded facility on Saturday, August 20.

According to a media release, the library on the 400 block of Mahoning Ave. Northwest, closed to the public on Feb. 28, 2022, to accommodate the final stages of a construction and renovation project that began in April 2021.

Video: 1 charged, Youngstown police asking for more info in park shooting

Library officials said the original plan was to open the library in phases, but supply chain delays have forced it to open all at once.

There will be a grand opening celebration at the library on August 20 that will include live entertainment, free refreshments, tours of the library, and more for the entire community.

As a result, Trumbull County Public Library locations in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, and Liberty will close early at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 19, and the Lordstown Library will be closed all day so that all library system staff may attend an in-service day prior to the Warren Library reopening.

Video: large police presence after driver thrown from car Saturday

The Warren Library will resume under the following pre-pandemic hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Sharon riverwalk honors founder of original Quaker Steak & Lube

A new riverwalk in downtown Sharon was unveiled Tuesday evening in memory of the founder of the Original Quaker Steak and Lube, Gary 'Moe' Meszaros. After his passing in 2015, the new Moe's Way Riverwalk will now welcome thousands to the Shenango River while also paying tribute to our country's military.
SHARON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Warren, OH
Government
City
Cortland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Warren Library#Northwest#Howland#Liberty#The Lordstown Library#Nexstar Media Inc
macaronikid.com

Fourth of July Events in Youngstown!

The Mahoning Valley has so many great options to see parades or fireworks this weekend! The good news is, you don't have to pick just one!. Newton Falls 4th of July Festival - This festival begins on the 30th and finishes out on July 4th with fireworks!. July 1st. Fireworks...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

'Say your final goodbye' to Canfield's Village Green Gazebo

It's time to 'say your final goodbye' to the gazebo that is a staple in Canfield's Village Green. At least until it's rebuilt, that is. The City of Canfield told community members on Facebook that Tuesday would be the last day to visit the gazebo, as it's set to be demolished soon.
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

Joy Cone hosting hiring event in Hermitage

Joy Cone Co. will be hosting open interviews for their available cookie operator positions on Tuesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Wednesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The interviews will be held at the Hickory VFW Banquet Center on the 5000 block of East State Street in Hermitage.
HERMITAGE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy