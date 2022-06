RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services is seeing such a big need in their community that they are getting ready to move into an even bigger space at the end of the week. The Reno-based music nonprofit offers music therapy for people of all abilities. They recently purchased a new building that will allow it to serve an estimated 5000 constituents by the year 2026.

