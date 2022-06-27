Busch Gardens’ Military Appreciation Week kicks off leading up to Fourth of July

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Busch Gardens’ Military Appreciation Week has arrived and will be serving as a celebration of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces leading up to the Fourth of July.

The daily event will include up-close displays of military artillery vehicles, signature cocktails, patriotic decorations, event-themed merchandise and fireworks every night, according to Busch Gardens .

The event will also feature a performance by Duwendé, a six-person acapella band and competitor in “America’s Got Talent” at the Globe Theater. The park said that tribute bands will also be performing classic American rock songs from Guns N’ Roses and Bon Jovi at the Royal Palace Theatre on July 2.

For visitors of drinking age, Busch Gardens will be discounting beer prices — 50 cents for guests and free beer for Busch Gardens members.

