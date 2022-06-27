ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Destiny 2 players are struggling with inflation even after a massive Legendary Shard dupe

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Like many folks in the real world, some Destiny 2 players are struggling to keep up with inflation, specifically in the Legendary Shard market.

This sentiment has been simmering in the Destiny community for several seasons, and a recent Reddit post from self-described "working class Guardian" Dinoben43 has become a sort of water cooler discussion for players to air their complaints.

Dinoben's argument is simple: "The legendary shard inflation is out of control. The price to focus has consistently increased but the rate of acquisition has not kept up." Anecdotally, I've heard similar sentiments from multiple Destiny clanmates, especially this season, and it's clear from the replies to this Reddit post, as well as its popularity, that it's not an uncommon feeling.

Legendary Shards have become increasingly essential to Destiny 2's loot system, with new traits, Origin perks, as well as craftable weapon patterns driving the desire to roll multiple versions of the latest guns. Focusing Legendary engrams has given players a path to more definitive drops, but it's also raised the price of each gun considerably in some cases.

For reference, you can focus this season's guns at the HELM for 50 shards a pop, which really isn't half bad, especially since the seasonal activity spits them out pretty regularly. Meanwhile, focusing a Trials of Osiris weapons will run you 100, and a single roll of the coveted Adept versions of Trials weapons will cost you an eye-watering 250 shards. With the seasonal boost unlocked, you get four Legendary Shards each time you dismantle a piece of gear, and that's still the primary way to get them, so you can see how quickly these expenses add up.

If players are getting Legendary Shards any other way, it's usually through an exploit like the recently patched shard dupe which allowed some players to rack up tens or even hundreds of thousands of the things in just hours. Interestingly, the fallout from that dupe seems to have driven some of this inflation talk as players watch their once-towering shard reserves dwindle after just a weekend of focusing. Even with functionally infinite shards, they go by quick .

There's no great way to specifically farm Legendary Shards; you just kind of earn them passively while playing the game. There's a logical argument to be made that unlocking guns faster should require playing the game more, but there's also no denying that the math behind dismantling gear and focusing an engram can be depressing. It's unclear if Bungie will ever "raise the minimum Legendary Shard wage," as Dinoben43 puts it, but it's safe to say other working class Guardians would appreciate it.

We recently spoke to Bungie about the Season of the Haunted, and making Destiny 2 harder, scarier, and building more end-game .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Shards#Video Game#Origin
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With Stealth Release of Popular Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new game. Nine days ago, Microsoft announced the remaining games coming to the subscription service this month. That said, today, a game was added that was not included in this list of games, and it's surprise hit, House Flipper.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away More Free Games Than Normal

The Epic Games Store is giving away more free games than normal over the course of the next week. While we've become accustomed to always getting new free titles on the Epic Games Store every Thursday, most customers are used to only getting a pair of titles. Luckily, for the next seven days, Epic Games is sweetening the deal just a bit and is handing out three games for no cost instead.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy