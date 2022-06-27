ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Advocates share horror stories of clients placed in ‘Remain in Mexico’

By Julian Resendiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant advocates on Monday shared stories of rape, assault and kidnapping endured by clients forced to wait in Mexico while U.S. courts rule on their asylum cases. The gathering next to two Downtown federal courthouses came ahead of a Supreme Court decision...

Washington Examiner

Cartels smuggle migrants left behind from largest-ever caravan

AUSTIN, Texas — The largest-ever caravan of migrants to head to the U.S. southern border broke down days into its journey from southern Mexico, appearing unsuccessful. But three federal and local law enforcement officials based in South Texas’s Del Rio region told the Washington Examiner on Monday that many from the caravan successfully evaded Mexican authorities and were able to cross the border illegally into the United States over the past several days.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
CBS News

2 priests and man seeking refuge shot dead inside Mexican church: "The killers, not content with murdering them, have taken their bodies"

Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua....
BBC

Bodies of murdered priests and tour guide found in Mexico

The bodies of two Catholic priests and a tour guide have been found days after they were shot dead inside a church in northern Mexico, officials say. The three were killed on Monday after a suspected run-in with a wanted drug trafficker in the state of Chihuahua. The priests were...
Daily Beast

Jesuit Priests’ Bodies Snatched After Shooting Inside Mexican Church

Two Jesuit priests were killed Monday in a Mexican church after a man being pursued by gunmen took shelter inside, religious official said. Fathers Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed along with the man the church opened their doors to. The church is located in Cerocahui, a city in the mountainous region of Chihuahua—a hotbed for drug cartel activity. In a statement, the Roman Catholic Society of Jesus in Mexico demanded that the priests’ bodies, reportedly taken by the gunmen, be returned. “Acts like these are not isolated,” the statement said. “The Tarahumara mountains, like many other regions of the country, face conditions of violence and abandonment that have not been reversed. Every day men and women are arbitrarily deprived of life, as our murdered brothers were today.” Cartel members killing priests has been commonplace in Mexico since at least 2006, The Guardian reported.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What led to priests being killed in Mexico?

Two Jesuit priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico’s Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. The Revs. Javier Campos, 79, and Joaquín Mora, 80, had spent much of their lives serving Indigenous peoples of the region. Authorities said they were shot to death in the small church on Cerocahui’s town square Monday, along with a tourist guide they tried to protect from a local criminal boss.Tourists are drawn to the area's imposing mountains,...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - Migrants have 'NO IDEA' what Title 42 is: Central Americans still head to the border despite restrictions and plead with Governor Abbott to be sent back to their home countries because they are beaten and robbed in grim conditions in Mexico

Migrants waiting for months on end in Mexico to get into the U.S. are pleading for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to send them back to their home countries rather than expel them to Mexico when they illegally cross the border. 'We have a message for Governor Abbott,' a group of...
The Independent

Two Mexican priests slaughtered in church while trying to shelter man from cartel violence

Cartel gunman hunting a fleeing tourist guide burst into a Catholic church in northern Mexico and killed two elderly Jesuit priests, the religious order has announced.The bodies of Javier Campos Morales, 79, and Joaquín César Mora Salazar, 80, are missing after they were then removed from the church in Cerocahui in Chihuahua state, the order said.Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the fleeing man had sought refuge in the church, and had also been killed, during a news conference on Tuesday.He was identified by the state government as a tourist guide.The Chihuahua governor said the killings caused “deep anger,...
Vice

You Could Win This Drug Lord Mansion in Mexico City for $10

MEXICO CITY — If you missed the opportunity to win Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s house in a raffle held by the Mexican government last year, don’t worry — there are more narco-properties available. Mexico’s national lottery is back again on June 28, at the bargain basement starting price of just 200 pesos, or $10, and is offering properties and lots seized from drug traffickers and corrupt politicians.
