Las Vegas, NV

Looking out for loved ones with PTSD this 4th of July

By Ana Gutierrez
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center reminds the Las Vegas community ahead of the 4th of July that fireworks can trigger PTSD for veterans and survivors of violent crimes.

The lights or noises from fireworks can be a trigger to trauma. A trauma cue can be classified as both external and internal reminders of a traumatic event in someone’s life, which may reinstate the feelings experienced when it happened, according to the center.

The Resiliency Center encourages the community to let neighbors know ahead of time of their plans to celebrate with fireworks so that preparations can be made as needed.

Below are some additional recommendations to help cope with trauma triggers:

  • Limit alcohol and caffeine: These can cause more issues like panic attacks or anxiety.
  • Reflect on personal triggers: Speak with loved ones about your trigger cues and a plan you can form to address them.
  • Talk it out: Have a plan in place with people you can contact for support and comfort.
  • Minimize the noise: Use ear plugs and noise-canceling headphones to keep external noises to a minimum.
  • Practice self-care: Soothing activities like journaling or meditation can help redirect your focus to taking care of yourself in stressful or triggering situations.

“Everyone experiences trauma cues differently, but we know some may feel the need to reach out for help,” said Vegas Strong Resiliency Center Director Tennille Pereira. “We are here, as always, to offer support to anyone who needs it.”

The center’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for holidays. After regular hours, anyone experiencing emotional distress related to a disaster incident is encouraged to call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.

