Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Committee schedules last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Ximena Bustillo
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold its next public hearing on Tuesday, June 28 at 1p ET "to...

www.ctpublic.org

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

