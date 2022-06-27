ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam LaPorta enters 2022 among elite company of Iowa tight ends in yards after catch

By Riley Donald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Any time a player can join a list with two former first-round NFL draft picks, it is usually a sign of a pretty solid output paired with a rocket ship trajectory for success. Sam LaPorta’s trajectory only continues to increase with each passing day as he gets ready for his final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Pro Football Focus College discovered that Sam LaPorta is No. 2 all-time for the Hawkeyes in yards after catch (YAC) in a single season after his 2021 performance. The Hawkeyes’ tight end had 299 yards coming after reeling in the pass. He trails only T.J. Hockenson with 357 yards after catch and edges out Noah Fant with 266 yards after catch.

LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in 2021 in receptions (53), receiving yards (670), and receiving touchdowns (3). There was talk that he may leave for the NFL but LaPorta chose to come back for his final year in Iowa City to do his part as the Hawkeyes look to defend their Big Ten West championship.

“Yeah, I mean, I just wanted to make myself happy most of all, and I’m happy to be a part of this team and this program. I’m getting my college paid for, I’m getting my degree. They can never take that away from me once I get that, and I’m earning that every day. Just to be a part of this team and, you know, all my boys. I get to live with four great roommates and go to a great university, great campus, so that’s why I chose to come back,” LaPorta said.

The choice to return could be one that is rather fruitful as he has consistently found himself spoken in the same breathe as Fant, Hockenson, and George Kittle. All three are starting tight ends in the NFL that have Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades tied to them.

With another season to grow, put out more tape, show NFL teams his ever-improving blocking ability, LaPorta could find himself landing at a new home in the NFL in the early rounds of the draft.

'This is where I wanted to be': Iowa Hawkeyes TE Sam LaPorta made 'easy' decision to return

