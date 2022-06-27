‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Is Starring in a New Lifetime Series: Watch the Trailer

Fans of the classic TV series, Cheers and the barroom comedy’s spinoff series, Frasier, likely know well that a Frasier reboot may be on its way to the small screen. However, in the meantime, the show’s star, Kelsey Grammer is working on another TV appearance. This time, the longtime actor is starring in a classic Lifetime Television story, Flowers In the Attic.

Kelsey Grammer Brings The Flowers In The Attic Origin Tale To Life In Upcoming Television Prequel Series

Fans of the popular Lifetime films based on the books by VC Andrews are in for a treat next month. This comes as Frasier star Kelsey Grammer takes on a famous tale from the Flowers In The Attic series. In this four-part special, Grammer portrays a well-to-do family patriarch, with actress Alana Boden portraying his wife.

This series titled Flowers In The Attic: The Origin also stars Hannah Dodd; Max Irons; Jemima Rooper; Paul Wesley, and Harry Hamlin in the recounting of the famous prequel story; detailing the events that lead up to Flowers In The Attic.

From A Fairy Tale Story To A Chilling Ending, Flowers In The Attic: The Origin Takes Us Back To The Story That Started It All

The upcoming Lifetime series event sees Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) as she weds Max Irons’ Malcolm Foxworth after a whirlwind romance. However, as any fan of the famous VC Andrews series knows well, things are rarely as good as they initially seem. Soon, Olivia learns things are not what they seem in the massive mansion. And, her new role as the lady of Foxworth Hall isn’t the fairy tale ending for which she had been hoping.

As the mini-series unfolds, viewers learn all about the events that led to the Dollanganger children being locked in the attic in the famous story. Kelsey Grammer portrays the father of Malcolm Foxworth. He brings his young bride, Alicia ( Alana Boden) into the Foxworth mansion. A move that will have a major impact on turning Olivia into the terrifying grandmother we meet in Flowers In The Attic.

Looking Ahead To Possible Frasier Reboot Series

Fans of the popular 1990s sitcom Frasier continue to await news on a possible reboot series. And, in the meantime, series star Kelsey Grammer opens up about the direction the series is likely to take. From 1993 until 2004, Frasier brought us some of the best comedies on TV. Starring alongside Jane Reeves; David Hyde Pierce; Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney, Kelsey Grammer revived his Cheers character in the spin-off sitcom.

Now, Grammer says, the creators of a revival series have come up with something good for a series return. It’s a plan, Grammer says that will be very relatable in regards to his famous character. But, the actor adds, it will also be “relatable and funny and all the things that comedy should be.”