Six years ago, this guy decided to adopt a cat from a shelter. Little did he know that they would be attached by the hip!. He felt guilty leaving Cathode alone in the apartment when he would go out on adventures, so he decided to figure out a way to safely bring her along for the ride. They started out going on bike rides together and eventually tried more adventurous activities such as kayaking, skiing, and even parasailing! This fearless cat seemed to love every minute of it. He even built a miniature 3D-printed helmet to protect her from their daily experiences together.

PETS ・ 22 DAYS AGO