ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Seth Meyers to return to Possible Dreams

By Eunki Seonwoo
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release entertainer Seth Meyers will be returning for the third year to host the 44th annual Possible Dreams, which will take place at Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown on Sunday, July 24, at 4 pm. Community Services also welcomes back Possible Dreams co-chairs...

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Anderson Cooper on witnessing Tony Bennett's final act

When Tony Bennett hears the opening notes of a familiar song, he still knows what to do. Steady on his feet, he takes his place alongside the piano. His smile grows wide; his gaze meets the eyes of those assembled around him. Let him find you…. He knows the key,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Elvis’ Voice Was Still Pristine During His Last Performance Despite His Poor Health

It's been said that there's a difference between a talent and a gift. Talent is cultivated, worked on through perseverance and never taken for granted as a result. When that talent is used by the one who created it, they feel every ounce of what they're doing. And then there are gifts which some people are just born with. It comes to them, naturally, without thought. Wondrous creatures whose gifts are discovered and they are celebrated for naturally being special.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
City
West Tisbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

At 71, Amy Madigan From ‘Uncle Buck’ Takes Her Work Home With Husband Ed Harris

Throughout the 1989 comedy Uncle Buck, the titular relative played by John Candy was often in over his head. He had an anchor in the form of Chanice Kobolowski, played by Amy Madigan. Their dynamic allows for both great hilarity and important story beats for poor Buck to deal with. But after helping a hapless uncle out, Madigan had plenty more to work on, awards to win, and a full filmography to build.
MUSIC
Deadline

Andie MacDowell Joins Cast Of New Hallmark Series ‘The Way Home’

Click here to read the full article. Andie MacDowell (Maid) is returning to the Hallmark Channel to star in The Way Home, the network’s new, original primetime series that was greenlit last month and announced exclusively on Deadline. It was the first series to get a pickup at Hallmark since 2016. MacDowell will play Del, matriarch of the Landry family and a pillar of the close-knit community of her small, Canadian farm town. She and her daughter Kat have been estranged from each other following tragic events that left their family forever changed and prompted Kat to move away. When Kat...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Queen Elizabeth Gets a Royal Haircut

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo / Contributor. Queen Elizabeth has revealed a post-Platinum-Jubilee-celebration haircut. The queen, who typically keeps her hair in tight, ear-length curls, subtly showed off a shorter cut on the official royal-family Instagram account a few days ago. In the photo, the queen's hair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Begrudgingly Reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are starring opposite one another in a romantic comedy, but they aren’t in love when they reunite. “Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the trailer, describing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Roberts.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney's Ohio State Abuse Documentary Lands at HBOKeanu Reeves Had One Goal for John Wick in 'Chapter 4': Make Him SufferJulia Roberts to Honor Rising Star at Chopard's Cannes Event “We were only married for five,” she replies, which he then clarifies by noting: “I’m counting the recovery.” The megastars teamed up for Universal’s Ticket to...
CELEBRITIES
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Elvis – Movie Review

A biopic of Elvis Presley is an absolutely perfect fit for director Baz Luhrmann. The filmmaker is known for a garish visual style that, while not “ugly” per se (and in fact can be quite beautiful if seen with the right eyes), always screams “excessive.” He captured the spirit of flashy rebelliousness in the party scenes in “The Great Gatsby” in 2013 and turned the “Moulin Rouge!” into a paradise of hedonism in 2001. Elvis, or at least his onstage persona, was all about exploiting rebelliousness and hedonism, and looking like the most ambitious kind of eyesore in the process. It’s a shame that Elvis and Luhrmann were professionals in different eras, because one wonders what they could have created if they had worked together. As it is, we have to settle for Luhrmann simply creating this lengthy tribute to Elvis.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Auction
UPI News

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died. The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy