ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Butner-Creedmoor News

Students go to work job shadowing

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGRaa_0gNWqwSY00
Students from G.C. Hawley Middle School job shadow at the sheriff's office preparing small first aid kits. Shown from left are Taylar Thorpe, Endya Eaton and Warren Herndon from the Southern Granville Ministerial Alliance, and Deputy Tracy Neal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVHKX_0gNWqwSY00
Xavier Deberry, a student from Cardinal Gibbons High School, participates in the job shadowing program with Trey Snide at Next Door Radio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VVrWX_0gNWqwSY00
Deputy Tracy Neal, Endya Eaton, Taylar Thorpe, Deputy Jessica Laws and Warren Herndon hold the kits Eaton and Thorpe prepared as part of the job shadowing program.

OXFORD — The Southern Granville Ministerial Alliance will expand its partnership with the sheriff’s office, Next Door Radio and the town of Butner through a job shadowing program in June.
The Community Summer Technology Camp is scheduled to be a self-guided, on-the-job training camp between mentors and students.
The camp will give students a first-hand opportunity to get a feel for what it means to have a full-time job. Students will perform some basic functions of office jobs, such as filing, copying files, mail sorting and some computer work.
Job shadowing with Trey Snide of Next Door Radio will be in studio sessions, learning about broadcasting.
Xavier Deberry, a student at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, is shadowing Snide.
Deberry said he has always liked public speaking and being able to bring a message to the public. Shadowing Snide will give him a hands-on opportunity to see how a radio station works and what is necessary to become a full-time broadcaster.
Taylar Thorpe and Endya Eaton are shadowing Deputy Tracy Neal, Deputy Jessica Laws and Victoria Ramsey, administrative assistant at the sheriff’s office.
Thorpe and Eaton are students from G. C. Hawley Middle School.
Thorpe said job shadowing can give you real life experience doing a job and learning that everything you do is important.
Eaton said the job shadowing is allowing her to be out and about and keeping busy during the summer. Eaton, who is considering becoming a lawyer, said the program is giving her insight into law enforcement.
Thorpe and Eaton worked on preparing small tactical first aid kits for use during an active shooter scenario.
Eaton said the kits have to be consistent, so when you reach into any kit you can grab the right thing quickly.
The kits Thorpe and Eaton are preparing have surgical scissors and various types of bandages and wound dressings.
Both said these kits might save a life some day.
After preparing the kits, Thorpe and Eaton are scheduled to begin learning about completing paperwork and filing.
Using a day-in-the-life of a worker scenario, students will begin to see what careers might be of interest and talk with the person actually doing that job.
Thorpe said it is great being able to ask questions and get feedback right away.
The students can assess if the job they are shadowing could be the right career choice and see if they would feel fulfilled and rewarded at the end of each day.
Warren Herndon, facilitator of the partnership, job shadowing program and community based businesses and offices has provided information that these types of working relationships help students stay in school.
According to his information, 88% of students felt that participating in the program helped them realize the importance of doing well in school.
Herndon said it is important that we prepare our students, starting in the middle schools, for the future jobs that will be coming to our area. “We want to make sure that the students receive as much education and experience as they can,” he said. “The job shadowing program is just one step in making sure our children have the best access to information that will help them prepare for the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
wunc.org

NC schools are competing eagerly for new hires, but ‘it’s a teacher’s market’

This story is the first in a WUNC series all about the teacher pipeline called "A Teacher In Every Class." At Durham Public Schools’ annual job fair at Hillside High this spring, school administrators filled the hallways. Tables were laid out with pamphlets and displays advertising each school to candidates who trickled through. Principals lined the lockers, scouting out their next hire.
DURHAM, NC
southhillenterprise.com

New school on track despite rumors

In a special School Board meeting on Monday, June 27, Skanska representative Curtis Elswick cleared up rumors that the new Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility would not be complete in time for the upcoming school year. He explained that substantial completion meant that the building could be used for it’s...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Education#Jobs#G C Hawley Middle School#Oxford#Next Door Radio
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. schools offer free meals for children under 18 during summer

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Public school districts across the state are offering free meals through the summer for kids under the age of 18. Free meals are available for kids and teens under 18 in all 100 counties in North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Instruction partnered with...
EDUCATION
Up and Coming Weekly

6 education administrators take on new roles at Cumberland County Schools

Six new district-level administrators will help lead Cumberland County Schools in new roles for the coming school year. The Board of Education approved the appointments on the recommendation of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr., according to a school system news release. Their appointments follow the retirements of five associate superintendents this...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

State Employees’ Credit Union Branch Robbed

CLEVELAND – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of the State Employee’s Credit Union (SECU) at 28 Oxholm Circle, Garner, near the Interstate 40 / NC 42 interchange in the Cleveland community. An unknown light-skin male entered the SECU around 1:45pm this afternoon (Wednesday)...
CLEVELAND, NC
WRAL News

14 family events coming up this summer in the Raleigh area

Raleigh, N.C. — The summer is heating up and we have a list of family-friendly events to check out!. July 2: Minion Mania - The Fenton development in Cary will be celebrating the grand opening of its movie theater and the release of the newest "Minions" movie with a party on Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Minions and Gru will also be on hand to meet fans. Activities in the square are free to attend.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Health care company holding Raleigh baby formula giveaway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An area health care company is giving away baby formula on Monday. StarMed Healthcare said this is to help take on the nationwide shortage of formula. Officials said parents and caregivers can get one can of baby formula. Formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham couple shares personal journey with abortion

As access to abortion care changes quickly across the United States, one Durham County commissioner is lobbying for the local health department to provide options and access for women. Her cause is rooted in her own personal choice to have an abortion of her own. Reporter: Julian Grace. Photographer: Ryan...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Johnson’s Barber Shop: An 80-year tradition continues

Some 80 years ago, Jasper Johnson, Sr. opened Johnson’s Barbershop on East Market Street in downtown Warrenton. The barbershop later moved to its current location on Front Street, where it has been a fixture in the community for most of its long history. Local history accounts recognize Johnson as...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

New WRAL Documentary “Durham Under Fire” Debuts June 29th

New WRAL Documentary investigates how Durham is fighting the complex issue of gun violence. In a city where big tech companies are flocking and home prices are rising, gun violence continues to plague Durham, North Carolina. In 2021, the city recorded its deadliest year yet. Gun violence is at an all-time high, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County woman wins $100,000 birthday present

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina woman bought a scratch-off ticket a few days after her birthday and won a large prize. Millicent Massey bought a $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from the Food Lion on Broad Street—and after playing—she won a $100,000 prize. “My birthday was Tuesday...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
1K+
Followers
324
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy