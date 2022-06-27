Students go to work job shadowing

Students from G.C. Hawley Middle School job shadow at the sheriff's office preparing small first aid kits. Shown from left are Taylar Thorpe, Endya Eaton and Warren Herndon from the Southern Granville Ministerial Alliance, and Deputy Tracy Neal.

Xavier Deberry, a student from Cardinal Gibbons High School, participates in the job shadowing program with Trey Snide at Next Door Radio.

Deputy Tracy Neal, Endya Eaton, Taylar Thorpe, Deputy Jessica Laws and Warren Herndon hold the kits Eaton and Thorpe prepared as part of the job shadowing program.

OXFORD — The Southern Granville Ministerial Alliance will expand its partnership with the sheriff’s office, Next Door Radio and the town of Butner through a job shadowing program in June.

The Community Summer Technology Camp is scheduled to be a self-guided, on-the-job training camp between mentors and students.

The camp will give students a first-hand opportunity to get a feel for what it means to have a full-time job. Students will perform some basic functions of office jobs, such as filing, copying files, mail sorting and some computer work.

Job shadowing with Trey Snide of Next Door Radio will be in studio sessions, learning about broadcasting.

Xavier Deberry, a student at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, is shadowing Snide.

Deberry said he has always liked public speaking and being able to bring a message to the public. Shadowing Snide will give him a hands-on opportunity to see how a radio station works and what is necessary to become a full-time broadcaster.

Taylar Thorpe and Endya Eaton are shadowing Deputy Tracy Neal, Deputy Jessica Laws and Victoria Ramsey, administrative assistant at the sheriff’s office.

Thorpe and Eaton are students from G. C. Hawley Middle School.

Thorpe said job shadowing can give you real life experience doing a job and learning that everything you do is important.

Eaton said the job shadowing is allowing her to be out and about and keeping busy during the summer. Eaton, who is considering becoming a lawyer, said the program is giving her insight into law enforcement.

Thorpe and Eaton worked on preparing small tactical first aid kits for use during an active shooter scenario.

Eaton said the kits have to be consistent, so when you reach into any kit you can grab the right thing quickly.

The kits Thorpe and Eaton are preparing have surgical scissors and various types of bandages and wound dressings.

Both said these kits might save a life some day.

After preparing the kits, Thorpe and Eaton are scheduled to begin learning about completing paperwork and filing.

Using a day-in-the-life of a worker scenario, students will begin to see what careers might be of interest and talk with the person actually doing that job.

Thorpe said it is great being able to ask questions and get feedback right away.

The students can assess if the job they are shadowing could be the right career choice and see if they would feel fulfilled and rewarded at the end of each day.

Warren Herndon, facilitator of the partnership, job shadowing program and community based businesses and offices has provided information that these types of working relationships help students stay in school.

According to his information, 88% of students felt that participating in the program helped them realize the importance of doing well in school.

Herndon said it is important that we prepare our students, starting in the middle schools, for the future jobs that will be coming to our area. “We want to make sure that the students receive as much education and experience as they can,” he said. “The job shadowing program is just one step in making sure our children have the best access to information that will help them prepare for the future.”