ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Boise Woman Arrested for Drug Possession Following Traffic Stop in Idaho County

Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

IDAHO COUNTY - On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol when they conducted a traffic stop on a...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 4

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police locate suspect in shooting

BOISE, Idaho — Just a couple hours after asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect in a shooting in northwest Boise, police on Thursday night arrested a 17-year-old boy. The Boise Police Department said that late Tuesday night, he opened fire at a house on North...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man killed in crash

Fremont County, IDAHO - Idaho State Police say an 88-year-old Nampa man died in a crash in Fremont County. The crash happened at 12:36am on Friday, July 1st on US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake, in Fremont County. ISP says the man was driving a 2003...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Law Enforcement Agencies Across Idaho to Conduct Increased DUI Patrols Through July 9

LEWISTON - Beginning Friday and lasting through July 9, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office will join law enforcement agencies across Idaho with increased patrols to keep roads free of impaired driving. Deputies will dedicate patrols to look for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol as part of a statewide effort involving officers from more than 50 law enforcement agencies.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Two Arrested During Rally at Idaho Statehouse Tuesday

BOISE - A planned Tuesday rally occurred at the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise. Counter protesters also attended the rally. Idaho State Police say at approximately 7:12 p.m., two arrests were made during the rally. One was for battery on a law enforcement officer; one was for disturbing the peace.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Idaho County, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Salmon, ID
Post Register

Boise man gets up to 33 years in prison after deadly attempted robbery

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 24-year-old man could spend up to 33 years in prison for his role in an attempted robbery that left a man dead. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Devoune Mosley was the getaway driver for an attempted robbery in March of 2021. During the attempt, officials say Matthew Crawford shot and killed Guy Lopez II.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man who rammed police cars with van to serve at least 10 years in prison

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who used a stolen van to ram Boise Police patrol vehicles and threatened officers in July 2021 is going to prison for at least 10 years. District Judge Derrick O'Neill on Tuesday sentenced Ezra Smith, 26, to serve 25 years in prison, with 10 years fixed before he is eligible for parole. An Ada County jury on March 30 convicted Smith of two counts of aggravated assault or battery on certain personnel and use of a deadly weapon in committing those crimes. Before trial, he pleaded guilty to one count each of grand theft, attempted petit theft, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Truck Driver Transported to Hospital After Losing Control, Leaving Roadway on Highway 12 Tuesday Afternoon

LENORE - On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:46 p.m., the Idaho State Police were notified of a crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 30 in Nez Perce County. According to the ISP, a 41-year-old commercial truck driver from Florida was traveling eastbound on US Highway 12 approximately nine miles west of Orofino when he drove off the eastbound shoulder into the ditch. Police say it appeared the driver attempted to correct the truck back onto the highway, however the box trailer overturned, blocking the eastbound lane of travel.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC4

Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs found safe

MONDAY 6/27/22 9:29 a.m. IDAHO (ABC4) – Two infants who were kidnapped by a babysitter out of Idaho have now been found safe on Monday morning. The infants were missing out of Nampa, Idaho and were taken by a babysitter who authorities believed may have been on drugs. Police now say the two children have […]
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Meridian Fire Department warns the public of the dangers of fireworks

Local officials are warning the public of the potential dangers of fireworks. The Meridian Fire Department recommends buying fireworks labeled "Safe and Sane." These include fountains, sparklers and other non-aerial fireworks. “Once you're done with your fireworks, we recommend you put them in a bucket of water and just let...
MERIDIAN, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Teen Seriously Injured in Wood River ATV Crash, Three Others Hospitalized

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old boy had to be flown to a Boise hospital Sunday when the ATV he was driving went off the road and flipped over in the Wood River Valley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the teen was operating a Polaris Razor about eleven miles up Muldoon Canyon at just before 8 p.m. when it went off the road, down an embankment, flipped and then hit a tree. The 17-year-old was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center badly injured. Three other men in their early 20s, all from Hailey, were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with injuries. No one had been wearing helmets and it isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
HAILEY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

It Has Been 35 Years Since One of Boise’s Most Gruesome Murders

If you’ve lived in Boise for quite some time, you have a name for this home on Linden Street. Murder House. Chop Chop House. Macabre Manor. All of those sinister nicknames can be traced back to one of Boise’s most gruesome and twisted murders on June 30, 1987. The victim’s name was Preston Murr. According to court documents, it had been an eventful day for Murr. One that began with him being cited for disorderly conduct after getting in a drunk fight following a funeral. The fight wasn’t Murr’s only interaction with law enforcement that day. He called them several hours later, saying that someone had threatened to kill him.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

AMBER Alert Out of Nampa Canceled

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young Idaho children that are under the care of a babysitter. The Idaho State Police sent the alert Monday morning on behalf of the Nampa Police Department worried for the safety of an 11 month old girl and one year old boy.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Amber Alert Cancelled for Missing Children

The Amber Alert has been cancelled reports the Nampa Police. The Nampa Police Department and the Idaho State Police need your help in finding two infant children who they say were taken by their babysitter. The children may be in danger and the babysitter, Sierra Martinez, could be using drugs. Police ask you to look out for a 2003 Blue Honda Pilot with missing or stolen plates.
NAMPA, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy